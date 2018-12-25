You are here

North Korea blasts UN resolution on rights abuse

Visitors look at an art installation by South Korean artist Lim Young-sun entitled 'The Show Must Go On' depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump, at the Seoul Art Center on December 19, 2018. (AFP)
SEOUL: North Korea on Tuesday hit back at a latest UN resolution that condemned Pyongyang’s rights abuses, calling it a “serious... provocation” that would undermine peace efforts on the Korean peninsula.
The UN General Assembly adopted last week a resolution — which passed by consensus without a vote — condemning the “systematic, widespread and gross” human rights violations in the isolated North.
The impoverished but nuclear-armed nation, ruled by the Kim family through three generations, has been accused of state-sanctioned abuses including torture, rape and extrajudicial killings.
It marked the 14th consecutive year the UN has passed such a document. The North has constantly denied any rights abuses in the country and labelled the UN criticisms as smear campaigns aimed at undermining its leadership.
The North’s state-run Rodong newspaper slammed the latest resolution as a “serious political provocation against the (North) and a vicious move to tarnish its international image.”
“The wicked intention of the US... in getting vocal about the non-existent ‘human rights issue’ of the DPRK is to broaden the scope of the sanctions and pressure and escalate them,” it said in an editorial, using the North’s official name.
The editorial also lashed out at a “thoughtless” South Korea for backing the UN bill — a move that would be “tarnishing the atmosphere of improving the north-south ties.”
Washington had separately sought to organize a Security Council meeting on human rights in the North but gave up on the option earlier this month because it was unsure of the support it would get from partners.
But the US hopes to hold the meeting next month with the arrival of new non-permanent council members that could be more favorable to doing so.
The South’s President Moon Jae-in has advocated dialogue with the North to nudge it to denuclearization negotiations and has met with its leader Kim Jong Un three times this year.
Kim also met with US President Donald Trump in a historic summit in June but progress has stalled with both sides accusing each other of dragging their feet and acting in bad faith.

Topics: North Korea United Nations (UN) South Korea United States of America

Iran releases British-Iranian academic

Updated 49 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

Iran releases British-Iranian academic

  • Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College London, was arrested by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
  • Edalat’s arrest and jailing was “a case of misinformation and misunderstanding by the Iranian security apparatus”
Updated 49 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: A British-Iranian scientist detained in Tehran in April for his alleged role in an “infiltration network” has returned to London, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.
“We can confirm that a British-Iranian dual national who was detained in Tehran has returned to the UK,” the Foreign Office said in a statement, when asked about Abbas Edalat.
Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College London, was arrested by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which raided his home and confiscated his computer, according to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.
The Campaign Against Sanctions and Military Intervention in Iran (CASMII) charity that Edalat founded said he returned to Britain last week.
Edalat’s arrest and jailing was “a case of misinformation and misunderstanding by the Iranian security apparatus,” CASMII said on its website.
The Foreign Office did not disclose details of the academic’s release.
British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Tehran in April 2016 and is serving a five-year jail sentence for sedition — a charge she has denied.
“We continue to take action on all our consular cases in Iran in line with what we believe will produce the best outcomes in their cases,” the Foreign Office said.

