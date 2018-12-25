Search form

Indonesian rescuers use drones, sniffer dogs as tsunami death toll rises

An Indonesian police searches the bodies of tsunami victims at a beach resort in Tanjung Lesung, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • The vast archipelago, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” has suffered its worst annual death toll from disasters in more than a decade
  • At least 128 people remain missing and more than 1,400 people were injured
LABUAN, Indonesia: Indonesian rescuers on Tuesday used drones and sniffer dogs to search for survivors along the devastated west coast of Java hit by a series of tsunamis that killed at least 373 people, warning more victims are expected to be uncovered as the search expands.
Thick ash clouds continued to spew from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island where a crater collapse at high tide on Saturday sending tsunamis smashing into coastal areas on both sides of the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java.
At least 128 people remain missing. More than 1,400 people were injured, and thousands of residents had to move to higher ground, with a high-tide warning extended to Wednesday.
Rescuers used heavy machinery, sniffer dogs, and special cameras to detect and dig bodies out of mud and wreckage along a 100 km (60 mile) stretch of Java’s west coast and officials said the search area would be expanded further south.
“There are several locations that we previously thought were not affected,” said Yusuf Latif, spokesman for the national search and rescue agency.
“But now we are reaching more remote areas...and in fact there are many victims there,” he added.
The vast archipelago, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” has suffered its worst annual death toll from disasters in more than a decade.
Earthquakes flattened parts of the island of Lombok in July and August, and a double quake-and-tsunami killed more than 2,000 people on a remote part of Sulawesi island in September.
“At least 373 people have died, while 128 people are currently missing,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency, said on Monday evening.
It took just 24 minutes after the landslide for waves to hit land, and there was no early warning for those living on the coast.

“Everything is destroyed“
Authorities and experts have warned of further high waves and advised residents to stay away from the shoreline.
“Since Anak Krakatau has been actively erupting for the past several months additional tsunamis cannot be excluded,” said Dr. Prof Hermann Fritz, from the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States.
Rescue efforts were hampered by heavy rainfall and low visibility. Military and volunteer rescue teams used drones to assess the extent of the damage. One team used sniffer dogs to search for survivors at the beach club where a tsunami washed away an outdoor stage where the Indonesian rock band Seventeen were performing at a party for about 200 guests.
Destruction was visible along much of the coastline where waves of up to two meters (six feet) crushed vehicles, lifted chunks of metal, felled trees, wooden beams and household items and deposited them on roads and rice fields.
Nurjana, 20, ran uphill after the tsunami hit. Her beachside snack stall was washed away.
“I opened the door straight away and saved myself. I jumped over the wall,” she said. “Everything is destroyed.”
Out in the strait, Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatau) was still erupting, belching white smoke and ash into the sky.
The meteorology agency said that an area of about 64 hectares, or 90 soccer pitches, of the volcanic island had collapsed into the sea.
In 1883, the volcano then known as Krakatoa erupted in one of the biggest blasts in recorded history, killing more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunami, and lowering the global surface temperature by one degree Celsius with its ash. Anak Krakatau is the island that emerged from the area in 1927, and has been growing ever since.
Saturday’s high waves isolated hundreds of people on Sebesi island, about 12 km (seven miles) volcano.
“We are completely paralyzed,” Syamsiar, a village secretary on the island, told Metro TV, calling for food and medicine.
President Joko Widodo, who is running for re-election in April, told disaster agencies to install early warning systems, but experts said that, unlike tsunami caused by earthquakes, little could have been done in time to alert people that waves were coming.

Memories of 2004
“Tsunamis from volcanic flank collapse are generated right at the coast and often close to populations,” said Eddie Dempsey, lecturer in structural geology at Britain’s University of Hull.
“The interval between the volcanic collapse and the arrival of the waves is minimal.”
The timing of the disaster over the Christmas season evoked memories of the Indian Ocean tsunami triggered by an earthquake on Dec. 26, 2004, which killed 226,000 people in 14 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.
Food, water, blankets, and medical aid has started arriving in the area.
District chief Atmadja Suhara said he was helping to care for 4,000 refugees, many of them homeless.
“Everybody is still in a state of panic,” he said. “We often have disasters, but not as bad as this.”
“God willing,” he said, “we will rebuild.”

Topics: Indonesia tsunami

US pullout: what impact for Syria’s main players?

A US Marine Corps tactical vehicle is towed by another near the town of Tal Baydar in the countryside of Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on December 21, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
AFP
US pullout: what impact for Syria’s main players?

  • Israel has been described as one of the big potential losers from a US withdrawal that could encourage Iran and its proxies to develop their military capabilities closer to its northern borders
BEIRUT: US President Donald Trump’s decision last week to pull troops out of Syria could have far-reaching repercussions for the multitude of parties involved in the conflict.

After a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump appeared to be passing on responsibility for the fight against the Daesh group (IS) to Turkey.
If it fills all of the security vacuum left by the US and its current Kurdish allies, Turkey, which already has sway over northern regions, will extend its influence in Syria to a huge chunk of the country.
Turkey has been threatening an offensive against the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a US-backed Kurdish militia which controls northeastern Syria and is considered a terrorist group by Ankara.

The YPG, which has spearheaded the ground battle against IS and lost thousands of fighters in the process, sees a US pullout as no less than a betrayal.
A Turkish onslaught would put pay to the minority’s ambitions of consolidating a Kurdish belt along the Turkish border and securing increased autonomy.
The beleaguered Kurds may have to seek a rapprochement with the government in Damascus to guarantee protection from their Turkish archfoes and cut their losses.

If it works with the Kurds, the government could split the US vacuum with Turkey and recover more of Syria, including the former Daesh stronghold of Raqqa and several oil fields.
Once rid of US military presence along the Iraq-Syria border, Iran — Damascus’s main backer with Russia — can consolidate its land bridge to the Mediterranean, a decades-old strategic goal.
For Moscow, the US troops withdrawal would complete a process that saw it take over from Washington as the main international player in the Syrian conflict but will also come with added responsibility to solve it.

The various militants and rebel outfits stationed in Idlib province, which is already under Turkish influence, could see reshuffled alliances herald a much-feared government offensive on their last bastion.
According to geographer and Syria expert Fabrice Balanche, their only alternative would be to further throw their lot in with Turkey, wage its battle against the Kurds and be used as settlers in reconquered areas.

The militants have been confined by the US-Kurdish offensive to an ever-shrinking pocket along the Euphrates River valley.
But contrary to Trump’s claim, they have not been eliminated and some analysts and officials, including in Washington, see the US pullout as abandoning the fight against Daesh as victory nears.
The jihadists had been planning for military defeat in their last redoubt and a slump in operations against them could allow them to regroup and prepare for “Daesh 2.0.”

Israel has been described as one of the big potential losers from a US withdrawal that could encourage Iran and its proxies to develop their military capabilities closer to its northern borders.
Yet Israeli officials and analysts have stressed that the Jewish state has long managed that front alone and would continue to do so. It may even look increasingly to Russia to achieve its strategic goals.

Topics: Israel Syria Turkey Kurds Iraq United States Russia

