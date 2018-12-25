You are here

Japan court OKs bail for Nissan American exec in Ghosn case

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, reacts during a news conference in Paris, France. (File/Reuters)
AP
  • Kelly and Ghosn have been detained in Tokyo since their Nov. 19 arrest
  • Tokyo District Court said the American Kelly will be released on 70 million yen ($635,600) bail
AP
TOKYO: A Japanese court approved a bail request Tuesday for Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, who was detained and charged with underreporting the income of his boss, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Tokyo District Court said the American Kelly will be released on 70 million yen ($635,600) bail. His release could come before the end of the day, after 37 days in custody.
Kelly and Ghosn have been detained in Tokyo since their Nov. 19 arrest. They are charged with underreporting Ghosn’s pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015.
Kelly’s Japanese lawyer sought bail after the court dismissed prosecutors’ request for more detention for the two to investigate their second allegation of underreporting Ghosn’s 4-billion-yen ($36 million) pay.
Charges for an underreporting allegation in more recent years are pending, and no trial date has been set.
Ghosn would be detained until Jan. 1 or longer since he also faces breach of trust allegations.
Prosecutors say Ghosn and Kelly are flight risks. After release, Kelly would have to follow the rules set by the court, including his residence, travel and other conditions, prosecutors have said.
The arrests of an industry icon and his right-hand man have triggered international attention and raised concerns about the Japanese practice of extended detentions.
Nissan has removed Kelly as representative director and Ghosn as chairman, but they are still the company’s board members. The board of Renault SA, the French ally of Nissan, has retained him while naming an interim chair, while Mitsubishi took a measure similar to Nissan.
Kelly, 62, joined Nissan North American in 1988 and worked in legal counsel and human resources at the company, and has been a member of the automaker’s board since 2012.

Russian envoy: Bad relations with US unlikely to improve

AP
  • US and Russia need to talk about global issues including strategic stability, terrorism, narcotics and regional conflicts
  • Russia and China have backed an easing of sanctions to spur momentum, but the US insists that North Korea must first make major steps toward eliminating its nuclear program
AP
UNITED NATIONS: Russia’s UN ambassador says relations between Moscow and Washington are “practically non-existent,” which he says is bad not only for both countries but for the world — and he sees little prospect for improvement anytime soon.
Vassily Nebenzia said in a recent wide-ranging interview with a small group of journalists that the Trump administration should offer some incentives to North Korea to move forward toward denuclearization, saying the situation “is stalemated at the moment.”
Russia and China have backed an easing of sanctions to spur momentum, but the US insists that North Korea must first make major steps toward eliminating its nuclear program.
“I’m concerned that it doesn’t roll back” to the 2017 era of increasing nuclear and missile tests and escalating rhetoric, Nebenzia said. “I think that the US hopefully is starting to understand that the situation may go (back).”
As for Iran, Nebenzia said he worries about US strategy if its sanctions don’t bring about the changes in behavior the Trump administration wants. He sees “a danger if they go to the limits.”
“I’m worried if anybody wants to go to war with Iran, and that is the enigma and the question — what is the strategy about Iran?” Nebenzia asked.
He said the US and Russia need to talk about global issues including strategic stability, terrorism, narcotics and regional conflicts, and he thinks President Donald Trump “understands pretty well that it’s better to cooperate.”
But he said because Russia has become a major issue in US domestic policies — accused of hacking and interfering in the 2016 US elections which is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller — “and given the vulnerabilities that drift around this administration, I don’t see too bright prospects for improving (relations) any time soon.”
Looking more broadly at the US position in the world under President Donald Trump, whose overarching policy is “America First,” Nebenzia said he doesn’t see the United States retreating.
It’s that the balance of power in the world is changing, he said, “and we definitely witness the rise in a multipolar world” where other centers of power not only Russia and China but India, Brazil and Africa “all want to be a part of the world governance and they want their voice to be heard and their interests taken into account.”
Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s view that Trump’s decision to pull US troops out of Syria was a good move, though he expressed some skepticism about whether the announcement will become a reality.
He said in the interview at Russia’s UN Mission late Friday that a pullout “will be helpful and conducive to the eventual Syrian settlement” of the seven-year conflict.
If and when the US leaves Syria, Nebenzia said, America’s Kurdish allies in the northeast should reintegrate into Syrian society, and “their rights and interests should be taken into account in the final settlement.”
Alluding to fears that Turkish forces could cross the border and go after the US-allied Kurdish fighters, Nebenzia added, “I think that’s the best antidote for them against any possible bad developments that might take place.”
Nebenzia said former US Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice voiced his answer to the question of why Russia is in Syria: “The only reason Russia is present in Syria is to prevent another Libya, and that is true.”
He said “Syria was a hotbed of the terrorist caliphate” established by Daesh extremists, and “our aim was not to let them flourish there” and to restore Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Nebenzia said the greatest threat in today’s world is not Russia, China, North Korea and Iran as the US national security strategy claims but terrorism — and what’s needed most is “a true coalition to fight international terrorism.”
Responding to questions about Trump’s decision to cut the US force in Afghanistan in half, Nebenzia said: “Afghanistan is one country that demonstrated to the whole world that it’s impossible to defeat.”
“That was demonstrated by the British.That was demonstrated by the Soviets and now it’s the turn of the Americans,” he said.
Nebenzia said it “looks like there’s no military solution, and the understanding of that is gaining momentum.”
The government and the Taliban will have to talk to each other, he said, stressing that “the Taliban is part of Afghan society — you can’t write them off.”

