Manbij roadmap to be completed by end of US withdrawal from Syria

﻿

American troops look out toward the border with Turkey from a small outpost near the town of Manbij, northern Syria. (File/AP/Susannah George)
A fighter from the Manbij Military Council stands guard near the village of Awshariyah, north of Manbij on March 31, 2018. (File/AFP)
  • Under the Manbij roadmap, Turkey and the United States agreed to a complete withdrawal of the Kurdish YPG militia from the town
  • Turkey is determined to cross to the east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria as soon as possible
ISTANBUL: Turkey and the United States have agreed to complete their agreement on the Syrian town of Manbij by the time the full US withdrawal from Syria is completed, the state-owned Anadolu news agency cited the foreign minister as saying on Tuesday.
Under the Manbij roadmap, Turkey and the United States agreed to a complete withdrawal of the Kurdish YPG militia from the town. Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist organization.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Russia to discuss the process of withdrawal in the coming days, broadcaster CNN Turk said.
Turkey is determined to cross to the east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria as soon as possible, the Hurriyet newspaper quoted Cavusoglu as saying on Tuesday.
Turkey had said it would launch a new military operation in the area earlier this month. Last week, the United States announced a full withdrawal from northern Syria, prompting Turkey to delay its plans.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed on Sunday to coordinate to prevent a power vacuum from developing, the Turkish presidency said.

Poll shows Israel’s Netanyahu cruising toward re-election

Poll shows Israel’s Netanyahu cruising toward re-election

  • The survey polled 500 Israelis and had a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points
  • Netanyahu has called early elections for April, setting the stage for a three-month campaign clouded by a series of corruption investigations against the long-serving Israeli leader
JERUSALEM: The first public opinion poll after the announcement of early elections in Israel predicts another solid victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Panels Politics poll published Tuesday in the Maariv daily shows Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party securing 30 seats in the 120-seat parliament and a majority for his right-wing, nationalist bloc. Coming in second at 13 was the still hypothetical party headed by former military chief Benny Gantz, who has yet to declare whether he is even running. The established left and center parties lagged far behind.
The survey polled 500 Israelis and had a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.
Netanyahu has called early elections for April, setting the stage for a three-month campaign clouded by a series of corruption investigations against the long-serving Israeli leader.

