﻿

Several dead in suicide attack on Libyan foreign ministry

Suicide attackers hit the headquarters of Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, opening fire before blowing themselves up inside, a security source said. (File/AFP)
TRIPOLI: Three suicide bombers attacked Libya’s foreign ministry in Tripoli on Tuesday, killing at least two other people as well as themselves, authorities said.
The three attackers began their assault with a car bomb, damaging vehicles and buildings, and then opened fire on the ministry, a security source said. Two managed to get inside and blow themselves up. The other was killed by ministry guards.
Heavy smoke rose from the building, which was surrounded by security forces, as people were rushed to hospital. The health ministry said that apart from the attackers, three people had been killed and at least 21 injured.
Interior Minister Fathi Ali Bashagha said however that apart from the attackers only two people were killed, adding that investigations were continuing into the identity of the assailants.
“Security chaos in Libya offers propitious conditions for IS (Daesh) and other terrorist groups,” Bashagha said at a joint news conference in Tripoli with Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala.
Daesh has been active in Libya in the turmoil since the overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The group took control of the coastal city of Sirte in 2015 but lost it late in 2016 to local forces backed by US air strikes.
Siala called for a partial lifting of the UN arms embargo on Libya to help authorities counter militant groups.
“Stability cannot be restored... without a partial lifting of the embargo. It is needed to guarantee security and combat terrorism,” Siala told the news conference.
He said the foreign ministry had been targeted because “it is a symbol of sovereignty.”
“All important documents have been saved,” he said, adding that he deplored the death of one ministry employee in the attack.
The foreign ministry earlier issued a statement saying: “The Libyan people are waging a war on terrorism on behalf of the world.”
The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the attack, stressing the need to “prevent terrorist groups from turning Libya into a haven or an arena for their crimes.”
Siala said security arrangements agreed between Libya’s Government of National Accord and the UN after a month of clashes in the south of Tripoli are yet to be implemented.
The interior minister said his department lacked the equipment necessary to restore law and order in Libya.
He said that when he took up his job in October he found “zero weapons and zero vehicles” in the ministry’s warehouses.
“Weakness and a security breakdown” allowed Tuesday’s attackers to storm the foreign ministry and carry out their attack, Bach Agha said.
In September, Daesh claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on the headquarters of Libya’s National Oil Company in the heart of Tripoli which left two dead and 10 wounded.
Four months earlier, it claimed an attack on the electoral commission’s headquarters which left 14 dead.
In April, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) launched an operation to track down Daesh fighters operating in areas of western Libya under its control.
Last month Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack on militia forces in southeastern Libya in which at least nine people were killed.
The US military has regularly carried out strikes on militants in Libya, particularly south of Sirte.
The GNA was set up under a 2015 UN-brokered deal, but a rival administration based in the country’s east aligned with military strongman Khalifa Haftar refuses to recognize its authority.
Rival Libyan leaders had agreed to a Paris-brokered deal in May to hold a nationwide election by the end of the year.
But instability, territorial disputes and divisions have delayed plans for elections.

Clashes erupt as Sudanese march on presidential palace

Updated 25 December 2018
AP
0

Clashes erupt as Sudanese march on presidential palace

  • Large numbers of security forces were deployed across much of Khartoum Tuesday in anticipation of the march
  • Tuesday’s march follows nearly a week of protests initially sparked by rising prices and shortages of food and fuel
Updated 25 December 2018
AP
0

CAIRO: Clashes erupted Tuesday in the Sudanese capital between police and thousands of protesters attempting to march on the presidential palace to demand that President Omar Bashir step down, according to activists and video clips posted online.
The clips purported to show crowds of several hundred each gathering on side roads and headed toward the palace on the bank of the Blue Nile in the heart of Khartoum. They sang patriotic songs and chanted “Peaceful, peaceful against the thieves” and “The people want to bring down the regime.” The latter was the most popular slogan of the 2010 and 2011 Arab Spring revolts.
Large numbers of security forces were deployed across much of Khartoum Tuesday in anticipation of the march, with soldiers riding in all-terrain vehicles. Police used tear gas to disperse some of the protesters.
The protest was called by an umbrella of independent professional unions and supported by the country’s largest political parties, the Umma and Democratic Nationalist. The organizers want to submit a petition demanding that Bashir, in power for 29 years, step down.
Tuesday’s march follows nearly a week of protests initially sparked by rising prices and shortages of food and fuel, but which later escalated into calls for Bashir to go. The Sudanese leader was in the Al-Jazeera region south of Khartoum on a previously scheduled visit Tuesday. Live TV coverage showed him addressing supporters there.
The petition presented by the protesters demands that he hand over power to a “transitional government of technocrats with a defined mandate agreed upon by all segments of the Sudanese society.”
“We are asserting that we will continue to exercise all popular and peaceful options, including general strike and civil disobedience, to bring down the regime,” it said.
The march followed a joint statement Monday night by the United States, Britain, Norway and Canada, which said they were concerned by “credible reports” that Sudan’s security forces have used live ammunition against demonstrators.
They urged all parties to avoid violence or the destruction of property while affirming the right of the Sudanese people to peacefully protest to express their “legitimate grievances.”
The London-based rights group Amnesty International meanwhile said it had “credible reports” that Sudanese police have killed 37 protesters in clashes during the anti-government demonstrations.
An opposition leader said over the weekend that 22 protesters were killed. The government has acknowledged fatalities without providing any figures.
The military vowed Sunday to rally behind Bashir and emphasized in a statement that it was operating in harmony with the police and Sudan’s feared security agencies.
Bashir on Monday said his government would introduce measures to remedy the economy and “provide citizens with a dignified life.” He also warned citizens against what he called “rumor mongers.”
The protests over the past week have been met with a heavy security crackdown, with authorities arresting more than a dozen opposition leaders, suspending school and university classes, and imposing emergency rule or nighttime curfews in several cities. There has also been a near-total news blackout on the protests.
Bashir, in his mid-70s, seized power in a 1989 military coup that overthrew an elected but ineffective government. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for committing crimes against humanity and genocide in the western Darfur region.
Bashir has ordered the use of force against protesters in the past — including in the last round of unrest in January — successfully crushing them to remain one of the longest-serving leaders in the region. Although his time in power has seen one crisis after another, he is seeking a new term in office, with loyal lawmakers campaigning for constitutional amendments that would allow him to run in the 2020 election.
Sudan lost three quarters of its oil wealth when the mainly animizt and Christian south seceded in 2011 after a long and ruinous civil war against the mainly Muslim and Arabized north. More recently, a currency devaluation caused prices to surge and a liquidity crunch forced the government to limit bank withdrawals, leading to long lines outside ATMs.

