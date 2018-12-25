Rihanna spotted in Malibu with Saudi beau

DUBAI: Superstar singer and makeup mogul Rihanna was spotted in Malibu this week with her supposed Saudi beau, Hassan Jameel.
The Barbados-born singer was spotted wearing a lacy strapless dress, while billionaire Jameel wore a black hoodie and a baseball cap.
The pair were seen leaving a restaurant separately on Saturday night.
The reported couple, who caused a media whirlwind when news of their apparent relationship spread in 2017, are rarely seen together, with Emirates Woman magazine reporting that the last time they were spotted together was Nov. 27, when they were snapped at a restaurant in Santa Monica.
Neither Rihanna nor Jameel has publicly confirmed their rumored romance.
However, in an interview with Vogue magazine in May, the “Wild Thoughts” singer hinted that she had found a special somebody.
“I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she told the magazine, “but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.”
Rumors of a breakup have long surrounded the supposed couple.
One month before they were photographed by paparazzi in Mexico in July, MediaTakeOut reported that the Fenty Beauty founder had broken up with Jameel, citing an alleged inside source who said: “She just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes.”
While it remains to be seen whether the couple really is an item, Saudi makeup fans aren’t complaining and even took to social media earlier this year to theorize that Rihanna’s much-reported-on launch of Fenty Beauty in Saudi Arabia in April was in part due to her desire to visit her potential future in-laws.
It was a joke that spread like wildfire on Twitter as users posted comments like: “She’s coming to visit her in-laws” and “Hassan Jameel did all the ladies a favor.”
Previously linked with British supermodel Naomi Campbell — after the pair were spotted together at in London’s Hyde Park in July 2016 — Jameel belongs to a wealthy Saudi family renowned locally and even globally for its longstanding relationship with Japanese automaker Toyota. Jameel is currently the deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Co. — a company that was launched by his grandfather. In 2014, Jameel received an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II for his charitable contribution to arts and culture in the UK.
