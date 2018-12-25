$400bn of enterprise value at risk in Mideast

Companies in the Middle East are being roiled by disruptive change, which is putting more than $400 billion of enterprise value at risk from competitors that have learned to innovate and convert economic opportunities into realities, according to a new report by Accenture.

The report, “Accenture Innovation Maturity Index 2018 — Middle East,” is based on an analysis of 200 of the largest companies by revenue across 18 industries and a survey of 150 C-suite executives from 11 industry sectors across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Among the key findings: 60 percent of C-suite executives said they expect their industry to be significantly disrupted in the next three years. In addition, 45 percent of Middle Eastern companies are feeling the impact of disruption today, and 44 percent are highly susceptible to future disruption.

The most susceptible today are in the high-tech, chemicals, industrial machinery and equipment, infrastructure and retail sectors, with companies in the travel, auto and health care industries likely to be heavily affected in the coming years.

“With more than $400 billion of enterprise value at risk and with unrealized market opportunities in the Middle East, industry leaders must change their approach to innovation,” said Xavier Anglada, managing director of Accenture Digital in the Middle East and Turkey and co-author of the report. “By preparing a comprehensive digital strategy, they will be able to pivot to new growth opportunities without abandoning their core business,” he added.