$400bn of enterprise value at risk in Mideast

Xavier Anglada, managing director of Accenture Digital in the Middle East and Turkey.
Companies in the Middle East are being roiled by disruptive change, which is putting more than $400 billion of enterprise value at risk from competitors that have learned to innovate and convert economic opportunities into realities, according to a new report by Accenture.

The report, “Accenture Innovation Maturity Index 2018 — Middle East,” is based on an analysis of 200 of the largest companies by revenue across 18 industries and a survey of 150 C-suite executives from 11 industry sectors across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. 

Among the key findings: 60 percent of C-suite executives said they expect their industry to be significantly disrupted in the next three years. In addition, 45 percent of Middle Eastern companies are feeling the impact of disruption today, and 44 percent are highly susceptible to future disruption. 

The most susceptible today are in the high-tech, chemicals, industrial machinery and equipment, infrastructure and retail sectors, with companies in the travel, auto and health care industries likely to be heavily affected in the coming years. 

“With more than $400 billion of enterprise value at risk and with unrealized market opportunities in the Middle East, industry leaders must change their approach to innovation,” said Xavier Anglada, managing director of Accenture Digital in the Middle East and Turkey and co-author of the report. “By preparing a comprehensive digital strategy, they will be able to pivot to new growth opportunities without abandoning their core business,” he added.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College (MBSC) of Business and Entrepreneurship announced this week the inauguration of the Employer Advisory Board (EAB) to further strengthen the relationship between the college and industry leaders. 

The Employer Advisory Board will act as a platform to exchange information and build strong ties between MBSC employers, faculty members and students. It will also examine market requirements to ensure the college’s programs and learning outcomes are aligned with market demands.

The Employer Advisory Board includes 13 senior members, including CEOs, HR directors, vice presidents and others, for each of its focal sectors: Public, corporate, social, and those facilitating the ecosystem of entrepreneurship, as well as representation from executive search firms. 

Dr. Asma Siddiki, interim dean of the college, stressed the importance of strengthening MBSC’s partnerships. “Strong relationships between academia and the public, private sector bring value to both, as businesses can recruit graduates better qualified for their needs and educational establishments can offer pragmatic programs that best reflect the requirements and workings of our modern world. Whether we speak of Vision 2030 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the world needs entrepreneurial leaders, and we at MBSC want to ensure that industry advisers work with us in developing such leaders.” 

As the EAB deepens relationships between MBSC community members and improves the qualification and training of students to make them better prepared to enter the workforce, the Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College hopes to grow through innovation and become the No.1 choice college for stakeholders, faculty members and students.

“The EAB is an excellent example of how colleges can advance their academic outcomes not only to cater for the needs of the job market in the present but also to anticipate and prepare the nation’s human capital for the future,” said one board member. “I am happy and honored to be able to play my part in driving MSBC’s mission forward and helping students succeed now and tomorrow.” 

The first EAB meeting was held on Nov. 29 to launch and welcome members who represent the Misk Foundation, Small and Medium Enterprises Authority (SMEA), King Abdullah Economic City, SABIC, STC, King Abdullah Port, The National Center for Performance Measurement (ADAA), Economic Cities Authorities (ECA), Johnson Controls, Zahid Group, Abu Dawood Group, Naghi Group and Korn Ferry.

MBSC of Business and Entrepreneurship is the first private institute of higher education in Saudi Arabia to focus on entrepreneurial education, offering MBA programs to both male and female students.

