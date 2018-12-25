SABB wins KSA’s best cash management bank

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has been named “Best Cash Manager Bank in Saudi Arabia” in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2018. SABB has been recognized by Euromoney in this category for the 9th time, acknowledging SABB’s leadership in the Kingdom for cash management services.

SABB was ranked first in both categories of the survey, “Market Leader in Cash Management” and “Best Service in Cash Management.” The Euromoney Cash Management Award is rated as one of the industry’s most coveted and sought-after awards, given that it is based on feedback from CFOs, treasurers and cash management teams of clients using the bank’s cash management products and services.

Ghada A. Aljarbou, head of global liquidity and cash management, said: “The award is an avid reflection of our clients’ enhanced experiences in the global liquidity and cash management space. SABB remains committed to delivering services that are focused on creating value and enabling clients to achieve their business objectives. The combination of SABB’s breadth of offering, extensive domestic footprint and global reach have positioned SABB as the strongest cash management player in Saudi Arabia. Winning the award for the 9th time and securing our position as the Kingdom’s leading cash management provider is reflective of the strength of our client relationships, the breadth and depth of our product offering, and the power of our international connectivity.”