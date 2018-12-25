You are here

  • Home
  • SABB wins KSA’s best cash management bank
﻿

SABB wins KSA’s best cash management bank

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

SABB wins KSA’s best cash management bank

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has been named “Best Cash Manager Bank in Saudi Arabia” in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2018. SABB has been recognized by Euromoney in this category for the 9th time, acknowledging SABB’s leadership in the Kingdom for cash management services. 

SABB was ranked first in both categories of the survey, “Market Leader in Cash Management” and “Best Service in Cash Management.” The Euromoney Cash Management Award is rated as one of the industry’s most coveted and sought-after awards, given that it is based on feedback from CFOs, treasurers and cash management teams of clients using the bank’s cash management products and services. 

Ghada A. Aljarbou, head of global liquidity and cash management, said: “The award is an avid reflection of our clients’ enhanced experiences in the global liquidity and cash management space. SABB remains committed to delivering services that are focused on creating value and enabling clients to achieve their business objectives. The combination of SABB’s breadth of offering, extensive domestic footprint and global reach have positioned SABB as the strongest cash management player in Saudi Arabia. Winning the award for the 9th time and securing our position as the Kingdom’s leading cash management provider is reflective of the strength of our client relationships, the breadth and depth of our product offering, and the power of our international connectivity.”

$400bn of enterprise value at risk in Mideast

Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

$400bn of enterprise value at risk in Mideast

Updated 3 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

Companies in the Middle East are being roiled by disruptive change, which is putting more than $400 billion of enterprise value at risk from competitors that have learned to innovate and convert economic opportunities into realities, according to a new report by Accenture.

The report, “Accenture Innovation Maturity Index 2018 — Middle East,” is based on an analysis of 200 of the largest companies by revenue across 18 industries and a survey of 150 C-suite executives from 11 industry sectors across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. 

Among the key findings: 60 percent of C-suite executives said they expect their industry to be significantly disrupted in the next three years. In addition, 45 percent of Middle Eastern companies are feeling the impact of disruption today, and 44 percent are highly susceptible to future disruption. 

The most susceptible today are in the high-tech, chemicals, industrial machinery and equipment, infrastructure and retail sectors, with companies in the travel, auto and health care industries likely to be heavily affected in the coming years. 

“With more than $400 billion of enterprise value at risk and with unrealized market opportunities in the Middle East, industry leaders must change their approach to innovation,” said Xavier Anglada, managing director of Accenture Digital in the Middle East and Turkey and co-author of the report. “By preparing a comprehensive digital strategy, they will be able to pivot to new growth opportunities without abandoning their core business,” he added.

Latest updates

SABB wins KSA’s best cash management bank
0
$400bn of enterprise value at risk in Mideast
0
Egypt, UAE and Tunisia among best countries worldwide in developing renewable energy
0
Iraqi Christians celebrate Christmas one year after Daesh defeat
0
Rihanna spotted in Malibu with Saudi beau
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.