Samaco opens new Audi Center in Riyadh

Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive dealer for Audi cars in Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of its new integrated center in Riyadh. The facility is part of the company’s strategic expansion plans in Saudi Arabia.

The opening ceremony was attended by the directors of Audi Middle East, Audi Formula E race team officials and drivers participating in the first round of the season, Audi enthusiasts, customers and the media. Guests got an opportunity to view the new Audi e-tron FE05 Formula E race car.

The new Audi Center, located in the heart of Riyadh’s commercial district, has a total area of 2,335 square meters. The company invested over SR20 million ($5.3 million) in the construction of the facility, which consists of administrative offices, a car showroom that can accommodate up to 18 new cars and an additional ground floor area dedicated to Audi Approved :plus pre–owned cars.

Kerem Tas, general manager of the Audi brand at SAMACO Automotive, said: “We wanted to coincide the launch of the opening round of Formula E championship with the opening of our integrated Audi Center in Riyadh and especially highlight our Audi Sports showroom.”

Our range of Audi Sport models demonstrates outstanding performance and we are honored to be able to share this experience with the Audi Formula E championship winning team and our customers.”