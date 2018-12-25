You are here

  • Home
  • Samaco opens new Audi Center in Riyadh
﻿

Samaco opens new Audi Center in Riyadh

The opening ceremony was attended by the directors of Audi Middle East, Audi Formula E race team officials and drivers participating in the first round of the season, Audi enthusiasts, customers and the media.
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Samaco opens new Audi Center in Riyadh

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive dealer for Audi cars in Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of its new integrated center in Riyadh. The facility is part of the company’s strategic expansion plans in Saudi Arabia.

The opening ceremony was attended by the directors of Audi Middle East, Audi Formula E race team officials and drivers participating in the first round of the season, Audi enthusiasts, customers and the media. Guests got an opportunity to view the new Audi e-tron FE05 Formula E race car. 

The new Audi Center, located in the heart of Riyadh’s commercial district, has a total area of 2,335 square meters. The company invested over SR20 million ($5.3 million) in the construction of the facility, which consists of administrative offices, a car showroom that can accommodate up to 18 new cars and an additional ground floor area dedicated to Audi Approved :plus pre–owned cars.

Kerem Tas, general manager of the Audi brand at SAMACO Automotive, said: “We wanted to coincide the launch of the opening round of Formula E championship with the opening of our integrated Audi Center in Riyadh and especially highlight our Audi Sports showroom.”

Our range of Audi Sport models demonstrates outstanding performance and we are honored to be able to share this experience with the Audi Formula E championship winning team and our customers.”

SABB wins KSA’s best cash management bank

Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

SABB wins KSA’s best cash management bank

Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Saudi British Bank (SABB) has been named “Best Cash Manager Bank in Saudi Arabia” in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2018. SABB has been recognized by Euromoney in this category for the 9th time, acknowledging SABB’s leadership in the Kingdom for cash management services. 

SABB was ranked first in both categories of the survey, “Market Leader in Cash Management” and “Best Service in Cash Management.” The Euromoney Cash Management Award is rated as one of the industry’s most coveted and sought-after awards, given that it is based on feedback from CFOs, treasurers and cash management teams of clients using the bank’s cash management products and services. 

Ghada A. Aljarbou, head of global liquidity and cash management, said: “The award is an avid reflection of our clients’ enhanced experiences in the global liquidity and cash management space. SABB remains committed to delivering services that are focused on creating value and enabling clients to achieve their business objectives. The combination of SABB’s breadth of offering, extensive domestic footprint and global reach have positioned SABB as the strongest cash management player in Saudi Arabia. Winning the award for the 9th time and securing our position as the Kingdom’s leading cash management provider is reflective of the strength of our client relationships, the breadth and depth of our product offering, and the power of our international connectivity.”

Latest updates

Samaco opens new Audi Center in Riyadh
0
SABB wins KSA’s best cash management bank
0
$400bn of enterprise value at risk in Mideast
0
Egypt, UAE and Tunisia among best countries worldwide in developing renewable energy
0
Iraqi Christians celebrate Christmas one year after Daesh defeat
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.