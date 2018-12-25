You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates app to reduce flight delays
﻿

Emirates app to reduce flight delays

Emirates passengers traveling from or transiting through Dubai International Airport can expect fewer instances of aircraft turnaround delays.
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Emirates app to reduce flight delays

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

Emirates passengers traveling from or transiting through Dubai International Airport (DXB) can expect fewer instances of delays associated with aircraft turnaround thanks to a new innovative application built in-house by Emirates called the Hub Monitor.

Hub Monitor is being used by Emirates’ operational staff in Dubai to share and monitor real-time information on the various activities that are carried out to prepare an aircraft for departure. Through its monitoring and proactive alerting system, the application helps avoid delays and improve on-time performance ultimately leading to a better passenger experience.

Adel Al-Redha, Emirates executive vice president and chief operations officer, said: “The Hub Monitor application is a unique and innovative tool developed in line with our vision to continuously re-examine our processes and introduce smart and more efficient means to improve our operations resulting in better passenger experience. Our operations team in coordination with IT has led the development of the hub monitoring system in a record time of five months, building on an existing solution that was already developed by Emirates Engineering. The team examining the various functions of Hub Monitor in real time are working to roll out further modules and the next module will be implemented later this month.”

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline operating a fleet of 270 modern all wide-body fleet of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Every day around 255 Emirates flights depart from Dubai to destinations across six continents. In order to avoid flight delays and inconvenience to passengers, it is critically important to efficiently turn around the aircraft arriving in Dubai and prepare them for their next departure without compromising on quality or safety.

It currently takes about 105 minutes to turn around the Emirates A380, the world’s largest commercial passenger jet, and about 90 minutes to prepare the Boeing 777 aircraft for departure at Emirates’ hub in Dubai.

These include a complete cleaning of aircraft interiors, water and toilet servicing, flight catering and loading meals for passengers, servicing the aircraft auxiliary power unit (APU), and refueling the aircraft.

ArabPlast 2019 to open in Dubai next month

Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

ArabPlast 2019 to open in Dubai next month

Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
0

Borouge, Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), National Industrialization Company (Tasnee) and Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic) have announced their association with ArabPlast 2019. The event is set to take place from Jan. 5-8, 2019, at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center.

While Borouge will serve as a strategic partner, KIZAD as support sponsor, Tasnee will be the regional associate for the event, while    Orpic is the gold sponsor. This was announced at a press conference at Grand Hyatt in Dubai.

According to Ubhar Capital, shares in petrochemical companies in the GCC performed better this year than in 2017 and the outlook looks decent for 2019. In 2018, earnings of GCC petrochemical companies stood at $7.57 billion compared to full year 2017 earnings of $7.45 billion, higher by 2 percent as reported by the Ubhar Capital report.

“GCC countries play a major role in meeting global demands related to plastics and petrochemicals. This has not only increased the productivity of the industry, but also strengthened its growth,” said Satish Khanna, general manager, Al-Fajer Information and Services, Dubai, organizers of ArabPlast 2019.

With the industry experiencing a steady growth, plans are already in place for a massive investment in the downstream sector, with more than $200 billion expected to be plowed into new refining and petrochemicals ventures in the GCC by 2025. According to a new report released by the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA), primary chemicals consumption will grow almost 60 percent to 1 billion tons by 2050, where the Gulf will account for 12 percent of all global high value-chemicals.

“The petrochemical sector has considerable room for growth, and the Gulf represents the world’s fastest growing markets. We are confident that having Borouge, Tasnee and Orpic associate with ArabPlast 2019 will add value to the event, as well as open doors for comprehensive cooperation and business opportunities for visitors and participants,” added Khanna.

Borouge is a petrochemical company that provides innovative, value-creating plastics solutions.

“We are glad to participate at ArabPlast to meet with the industry leaders to exchange ideas and discuss the best ways to move our business ahead,” said Ahmed Al-Shamsi, senior vice president regional MEAE at Borouge. 

He added: “As our participation at ArabPlast this year coincides with our 20th anniversary celebration, Borouge will be able to utilize this important platform to meet with our customers, partners and peers and showcase our innovative polyolefin solutions and emphasize the many opportunities they create, throughout the value chain.”

Latest updates

Emirates app to reduce flight delays
0
ArabPlast 2019 to open in Dubai next month
0
Samaco opens new Audi Center in Riyadh
0
SABB wins KSA’s best cash management bank
0
$400bn of enterprise value at risk in Mideast
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.