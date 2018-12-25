You are here

Saudi Arabia's King Salman receives 58th annual audit report

GAB President Dr. Hossam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari presented the report to King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. (SPA)
GAB President Dr. Hossam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari presented the report to King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives 58th annual audit report

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Tuesday received the 58th annual report of the General Auditing Bureau (GAB) for the fiscal year 1438/1439 (end-2017 to end-2018), which showed the total funds collected, supplied or provided to the public treasury amounted to SR9 billion.
GAB President Dr. Hossam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari presented the report to the king at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.
The king appreciated the performance of the bureau and its officials.
Al-Anqari said the amount collected, supplied or provided to the public treasury was four times more than the previous fiscal year.
“The total amount demanded to be collected by GAB was about SR38 billion, almost double the amount claimed back in the previous fiscal year. This substantial increase in the collected amounts reflects good performance of the bureau.”
The official said GAB has established electronic connections with around 100 government agencies in line with the royal directives to allow the bureau to establish Shamel e-audit system and to make it available to auditees for free. 
He said GAB has established the Saudi Center for Financial Auditing and Performance Monitoring and provided a wide range of training programs to the staff of the internal audit departments at GAB’s auditees.
Al-Anqari said rental contracts have been finalized for a number of buildings that serve as GAB’s branch offices, highlighting that most of the new buildings for the branches have been completed in several provinces. 
He said GAB continues to actively represent Saudi Arabia in regional and international organizations through his position as the second vice-chairman of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), chairman of its committee on policies and financial and administrative affairs, and chairman of its donor steering committee.
“GAB is also an executive board member of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) and the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI),” he added.
Following the Cabinet’s approval, he said, GAB signed a number of memorandums of understanding with its counterparts in the UAE, Egypt, Russia and the US to exchange experience in accounting, auditing and other professional issues.
The GAB chief thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for lending support to the bureau. 

Labor court in Riyadh announces ruling to pay delayed salaries to nurse

Labor court in Riyadh announces ruling to pay delayed salaries to nurse

  • The court announced the rulings after several hearings as the defendant failed to make an appearance at the court despite the several notification messages
  • Labor courts in Saudi Arabia were officially launched last month in order to help organize and support the workforce inside the Kingdom
RIYADH: The labor court in Riyadh announced a ruling against a business owner, instructing her to pay monthly salaries to a nurse who was contracted a year ago to work in a medical center. The defendant failed to pay the nurse’s salaries for several months, and did not commit to the contract agreement.

The nurse then decided to file a case at the court after several failed attempts to resolve the issue directly with the owner.

The court announced the rulings after several hearings as the defendant failed to make an appearance at the court despite the several notification messages.

Labor courts in Saudi Arabia were officially launched last month in order to help organize and support the workforce inside the Kingdom.

“Seeing rulings like this give us appreciation to the role those newly launched courts are going to play” says the ministry. “although we are still at the beginning but we can see great potential in these courts and how they can help the labor market in Saudi Arabia.”

According to latest statistics, there are over 13.8 million employees across the Kingdom working in various industries. Labor courts will be attending to issues and disputes related to this workforce in Saudi Arabia.

