‘Rescue Muslim countries from conspiracies, turmoil’

The conference was organized by Muslim World League in Makkah.
JEDDAH: Sectarianism is the region’s biggest menace, according to one of the most senior Islamic scholars in the Muslim world.
Shawki Allam, Egypt’s grand mufti, made the statement at a two-day conference on Islamic unity, which was organized by the Muslim World League (MWL) in Makkah on Wednesday.
Allam reiterated that Saudi Arabia remained the “heart of Islam” and commended the MWL for holding the conference amid times of hardship in the Muslim world.
“The challenges and dangers engulfing us are too great to ignore,” he said. “We call on scientists, thinkers and researchers from East to West to find ways to rescue Muslim countries from the turmoil and conspiracies they are being subjected to. Division, sectarian strife and conflict can be quelled through our adherence to the tenets of the Holy Qur’an.”
Allam emphasized that scripture abolishes all forms of discrimination, which includes tribalism and racism, and warned against intolerance exacerbating an already dire level of disunity.
“Rivalry and division have destroyed any sense of brotherhood, which is the essence of Islam,” he said.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Tuesday received the 58th annual report of the General Auditing Bureau (GAB) for the fiscal year 1438/1439 (end-2017 to end-2018), which showed the total funds collected, supplied or provided to the public treasury amounted to SR9 billion.
GAB President Dr. Hossam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari presented the report to the king at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.
The king appreciated the performance of the bureau and its officials.
Al-Anqari said the amount collected, supplied or provided to the public treasury was four times more than the previous fiscal year.
“The total amount demanded to be collected by GAB was about SR38 billion, almost double the amount claimed back in the previous fiscal year. This substantial increase in the collected amounts reflects good performance of the bureau.”
The official said GAB has established electronic connections with around 100 government agencies in line with the royal directives to allow the bureau to establish Shamel e-audit system and to make it available to auditees for free. 
He said GAB has established the Saudi Center for Financial Auditing and Performance Monitoring and provided a wide range of training programs to the staff of the internal audit departments at GAB’s auditees.
Al-Anqari said rental contracts have been finalized for a number of buildings that serve as GAB’s branch offices, highlighting that most of the new buildings for the branches have been completed in several provinces. 
He said GAB continues to actively represent Saudi Arabia in regional and international organizations through his position as the second vice-chairman of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), chairman of its committee on policies and financial and administrative affairs, and chairman of its donor steering committee.
“GAB is also an executive board member of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) and the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI),” he added.
Following the Cabinet’s approval, he said, GAB signed a number of memorandums of understanding with its counterparts in the UAE, Egypt, Russia and the US to exchange experience in accounting, auditing and other professional issues.
The GAB chief thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for lending support to the bureau. 

