‘Rescue Muslim countries from conspiracies, turmoil’
‘Rescue Muslim countries from conspiracies, turmoil’
- Division, sectarian strife and conflict can be quelled through our adherence to the tenets of the Holy Qur’an”
Shawki Allam, Egypt’s grand mufti, made the statement at a two-day conference on Islamic unity, which was organized by the Muslim World League (MWL) in Makkah on Wednesday.
Allam reiterated that Saudi Arabia remained the “heart of Islam” and commended the MWL for holding the conference amid times of hardship in the Muslim world.
“The challenges and dangers engulfing us are too great to ignore,” he said. “We call on scientists, thinkers and researchers from East to West to find ways to rescue Muslim countries from the turmoil and conspiracies they are being subjected to. Division, sectarian strife and conflict can be quelled through our adherence to the tenets of the Holy Qur’an.”
Allam emphasized that scripture abolishes all forms of discrimination, which includes tribalism and racism, and warned against intolerance exacerbating an already dire level of disunity.
“Rivalry and division have destroyed any sense of brotherhood, which is the essence of Islam,” he said.