Losses mounting days after Indonesia tsunami

Rescuers recover on Tuesday a body on the beach in Tanjung Lesung, Banten province, where popular Indonesian pop group Seventeen had their open-air concert when a tsunami — caused by activity at a volcano known as the ‘child’ of Krakatoa — hit the west coast of Indonesia’s Java island. (AFP)
A dead body were found at Tanjung Lesung Beach. Tsunami hit banten-Indonesia causing by eruption of krakatoa mountain, killed atleas 400 people. (AN photo)
Cars broken from the tsunami. Tsunami hit banten-Indonesia causing by eruption of krakatoa mountain, killed atleas 400 people. (AN photo)
A Man evacuated his belongings after tsunami hit carita beach area. Tsunami hit Banten, killied almost 400 people. (AN photo)
Indonesian Search and Rescue Team evacuated a dead body near the beach at Tanjung Lesung-Banten. Tsunami hit banten-Indonesia causing by eruption of krakatoa mountain, killed atleas 400 people. (AN photo)
  • Dylan and the musicians are among the 429 confirmed casualties of the tsunami
  • Rescuers have been able to access one of the seven villages in the Sumur sub-district on the southwestern tip of Java island
JAKARTA: In the days since a tsunami hit the beachside stage on which pop band Seventeen was performing on Saturday night, its lead vocalist Riefian “Ifan” Fajarsyah has had to deal with the news of the loss of his band members and his wife.

The band’s representative Yulia Dian told Arab News that Riefian “hasn’t taken a rest since Saturday and is recovering from the tragedy.”

Riefian is the sole surviving member of the band, which was formed in 1999 when most of the members were 17 years old, hence its name. 

The band lost its bassist, drummer, guitarist, road manager and a crew member, as well as Riefian’s wife Dylan Sahara. Riefian survived after floating in water for two hours surrounded by dozens of dead bodies.

“Thank you friends for your prayers. Only God can reciprocate your kindness. Please send a prayer for my wife,” Riefian wrote in a caption of an Instagram post featuring him and Dylan on a snowy mountain.

Dylan and the musicians are among the 429 confirmed casualties of the tsunami. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said 1,484 people were injured, 154 are still missing and more than 16,000 are displaced.

BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho on Tuesday said the government has declared an emergency phase until Jan. 4 in Pandeglang, a district in Banten province that was worst hit.

The district is home to palm-fringed beaches where cottages and beach huts just meters from the shore are a popular holiday destination.

Tanjung Lesung Beach, where Seventeen was performing, is one of the most popular beaches in Pandeglang, and was packed with tourists spending the long weekend ahead of Christmas.

Sutopo said rescuers from various government agencies and volunteers are concentrating on finding casualties, with heavy machinery deployed to remove the rubble of washed-away buildings and strewn vehicles.

“The navy has also deployed its vessels to search for bodies on the sea, as many of the victims had been floated into the waters,” he added.

Rescuers have been able to access one of the seven villages in the Sumur sub-district on the southwestern tip of Java island, Sutopo said. “Even on normal days before the tsunami, the roads in the area were bad. They are even worse now. We had to deploy heavy machinery to open access to the area,” he added.

Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), said the tsunami was caused by a chain of natural phenomena: High tides amplified by the full moon, the volcanic eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau on the Sunda Strait, and an undersea landslide.

Indonesia, which is prone to natural disasters, still lacks a system to detect a tsunami caused by anything other than earthquakes, officials said.

“The Sunda Strait tsunami is a rare occurrence because it was moved by an undersea landslide triggered by… volcanic eruptions,” Sutopo said. 

There is still no official data on the height of the waves, but according to a field survey and witness accounts they were between 2 and 5 meters high, he added.

“In Carita Beach (in Pandeglang), the wave was up to 2.5 meters high. That’s why the cottages and buildings on the coast were flattened to the ground,” he said.

0
0
Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault

Updated 8 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault

  • Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned at Court on Jan. 7
Updated 8 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has been charged in connection with an allegation that he sexually abused an 18-year-old boy at a Nantucket, Massachusetts, bar more than two years ago, the local district attorney said on Monday.
Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned at Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7 on a single charge of indecent assault and battery on a person who is at least 14 years old, according to court documents and a statement issued by Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
An attorney for Spacey did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The actor, however, released a video on YouTube on Monday in which he adopts the persona of his character Frank Underwood in the popular Netflix TV series “House of Cards” and says, “I know what you want, you want me back ... You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you?“
The 3-minute video makes no specific reference to the Massachusetts allegation.
The charge against Spacey, 59, whose full name is Kevin Spacey Fowler, was filed after a Dec. 20 hearing, O’Keefe said. The name on the complaint was Kevin S. Fowler.
The charge against Spacey follows an allegation in November 2017 by Boston television journalist Heather Unruh that her 18-year-old son was sexually assaulted by the actor at the Club Car restaurant and bar in Nantucket on July 7, 2016.
At a news conference in which she made the allegations, Unruh said her “star struck” son falsely told the actor he was old enough to drink when he met him at the bar. The legal age to drink alcoholic beverages in Massachusetts is 21.

’DRINK AFTER DRINK’
“Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink after drink, and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him,” Unruh said at the 2017 news conference.
The actor allegedly stuck his hands into her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals, she said, adding it was “completely unexpected” and her son tried unsuccessfully to shift his body away from Spacey.
“He did not report the crime at the time, and that was largely because of embarrassment and fear,” she said.
Unruh said her son filed a report with police in Nantucket, a resort island off the southern coast of Massachusetts, shortly before her news conference.
More than 30 men have said they were victims of unwanted sexual advances by Spacey, who became embroiled in controversy last year when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. In October 2017, Spacey apologized for any inappropriate conduct with Rapp but has not commented since.
The fallout resulted in Spacey, who won a best actor Oscar in 2000 for “American Beauty,” being dropped from the final season of “House of Cards” and erased from the 2017 movie “All the Money in the World.”
Spacey is one of dozens of men in the entertainment industry and politics who have been accused of sexual misconduct, partly as a result of the #MeToo social media movement that began over a year ago.

0
0
