Egypt’s El-Sisi welcomes head of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council in Cairo

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the chairman of the Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Sheikh and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday in Cairo.

El-Sisi welcomed the Saudi delegates who are visiting Cairo, and conveyed his greetings to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting the strength of Egyptian-Saudi relations.

During the reception, El-Sisi praised Saudi Arabia’s position toward Egypt, which reflects the historic ties and deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

The Egyptian president pointed to the importance of upgrading the communication between the two sides at parliamentary level.

Al Sheikh conveyed the greetings of King Salman and the Saudi Crown Prince to President El- El-Sisi, and expressed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to work closely with Egypt at all levels, and coordinate periodically on issues of mutual interest.

Al Sheikh hailed the Egyptian government’s development efforts, especially on the economic front, including infrastructure development and the establishment of large scale national projects. He also praised Egypt’s central role in supporting security and stability in the Arab region.

Al Sheikh and El-Sisi discussed several topics of mutual interest, as well as recent regional and international developments.