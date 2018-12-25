You are here

Egypt's El-Sisi welcomes head of Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the Saudi delegates who are visiting Cairo. (SPA)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the Saudi delegates who are visiting Cairo. (SPA)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the Saudi delegates who are visiting Cairo. (SPA)
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the chairman of the Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Sheikh and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday in Cairo.
El-Sisi welcomed the Saudi delegates who are visiting Cairo, and conveyed his greetings to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting the strength of Egyptian-Saudi relations.
During the reception, El-Sisi praised Saudi Arabia’s position toward Egypt, which reflects the historic ties and deep-rooted relations between the two countries.
The Egyptian president pointed to the importance of upgrading the communication between the two sides at parliamentary level.
Al Sheikh conveyed the greetings of King Salman and the Saudi Crown Prince to President El- El-Sisi, and expressed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to work closely with Egypt at all levels, and coordinate periodically on issues of mutual interest.
Al Sheikh hailed the Egyptian government’s development efforts, especially on the economic front, including infrastructure development and the establishment of large scale national projects. He also praised Egypt’s central role in supporting security and stability in the Arab region.
Al Sheikh and El-Sisi discussed several topics of mutual interest, as well as recent regional and international developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Saudi Shoura Council

Findings of probe into Yemen coalition strike disclosed by Joint Incident Assessment Team

Updated 25 December 2018
0

Findings of probe into Yemen coalition strike disclosed by Joint Incident Assessment Team

Updated 25 December 2018
0
JEDDAH: The Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) on Tuesday disclosed the findings of its probe into allegations that coalition forces backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government targeted the Fish Wealth Ministry in Hodeidah governorate on Jan. 8, 2018, killing five people and injuring five.
On Jan. 7, credible intelligence sources confirmed the presence of Houthi militiamen at the ministry, supported by foreign experts, said JIAT spokesman Mansour Al-Mansour.
They were preparing a guided missile and boats to threaten maritime navigation and coalition vessels in the Red Sea, he added.
The coalition thus considered the ministry building a legitimate military target, having fulfilled verification standards through credible intelligence in accordance with international humanitarian law, he said.
In striking the ministry building, the coalition was upholding its right to self-defense, guaranteed by international law, and protecting maritime navigation, Al-Mansour said.
JIAT came to its conclusion by evaluating all relevant documents, including rules of engagement, the daily mission schedule, post-mission reports, video recordings and satellite imagery, he added. Video recordings indicated that there were no civilians in the area targeted, he said.

