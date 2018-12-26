You are here

Still believe in Santa at your age? Trump ignites Twitter storm

US President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls from the White House in Washington, Dec. 24, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 26 December 2018
Reuters
  • Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree after Trump made his remark during a holiday event with first lady Melania Trump
  • “Are you still a believer in Santa?” Trump asked the child. “Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?“
Reuters
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump set off a Christmas social media storm when he asked whether a 7-year-old was too old to believe in Santa Claus, capping a week of plunging stocks, a government shutdown and the US defense chief’s unceremonious departure.
Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree after Trump made his remark during a holiday event with first lady Melania Trump, taking calls from children calling the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa tracker.
A Christmas tradition, the tracker delights children with “real-time” updates on Saint Nick’s Christmas Eve journey.
In one of the Christmas Eve calls, Trump chatted with a 7-year-old.
“Are you still a believer in Santa?” Trump asked the child. “Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?“
In a twinkling, Twitter was bombarded with messages railing against the president for what sounded to some as if he was casting doubts on a cherished fantasy of childhood.
“It’s just too freaking fantastic that Trump spent his Christmas Eve calling seven year olds and telling them believing in Santa at their age is ‘marginal,’” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said on his Twitter account.
“Actually there is no heaven,” tweeted Dan Amira, head writer for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” comedy show. “When you die you just rot in the ground and get eaten by worms. Okay Merry Christmas, Timmy.”
Others defended Trump.
“Trump does a lot of things wrong, but suggesting to a 7 year old that Santa doesn’t exist is probably the one right thing he’s done while in office,” said a man identified on his Twitter account as Irtiza Sheikh. “Someone’s gotta do it.”
The White House had no immediate comment on the social media response to the president’s Santa comments.
In 2017, Trump spent the holidays at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, with his family, but for his second Christmas as president, Trump opted to cancel his holiday getaway because of the partial federal government shutdown. It began last week when top lawmakers failed to end an impasse over funding for his proposed wall along the border with Mexico.
Stuck in Washington on Christmas morning 2018, Trump displayed little holiday cheer while speaking with reporters after a 20-minute video conference with US troops serving abroad.
He assailed the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, railed against Democrats who refuse to fund the wall he wants to build on the US-Mexico border, and blasted the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia, among other regular targets.
The president then closed with holiday wishes of sorts.
“It’s a disgrace, what’s happening in our country,” he said. “But other than that, I wish everyone a very merry Christmas.”

SANDRINGHAM: Queen Elizabeth II was cheered by onlookers when she and other senior royals arrived at a Christmas church service on the grounds of one of her country estates.
The 92-year-old queen arrived by car Tuesday morning while younger royals walked from her grand country house in Sandringham to nearby St. Mary Magdalene Church.
Prince Charles led the way, followed by his sons: Prince William and his wife Catherine and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who is expecting their first child in the spring.
Harry and Meghan walked arm in arm next to William and Catherine. Many in the crowd wished the young royals a “Merry Christmas” as they strolled to the church on a cold wintry day in the English countryside.
Later they received flowers from the crowd after the 45-minute service as they headed back to Sandringham House ahead of a traditional Christmas lunch.
The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, who is 97 and largely retired from public life, did not attend the church service. Charles’ wife Camilla, who is recovering from flu, also skipped the service.
Many other members of the royal family were also in attendance. Prince Andrew, the queen’s son, arrived by car with his mother. Princess Eugenie, one of the queen’s grandchildren, arrived with her new husband Jack Brooksbank.
Britain’s royals usually exchange small gifts on Christmas Eve, a practice popularized by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The queen typically frowns on extravagant gifts and many of the presents are novelty items.
When the queen was younger, there would typically be a brisk family walk through the woods on Christmas or an excursion on horseback.
The queen’s pre-recorded annual message to Britain and the 52 other Commonwealth nations will be televised in the afternoon.
Elizabeth made her first Christmas Day broadcast on the radio in 1952, the year she ascended to the throne.

