Egypt's Al-Azhar chief backs Saudi Arabia against US Senate vote

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. (SPA)
Al-Azhar chief Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb with Saudi Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Updated 26 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Imam of Al-Azhar, Egypt’s leading Islamic Institute, has stressed that the Arab and Islamic nations support to Saudi Arabia in the wake of a recent US Senate decision against the Kingdom.
Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, reaffirmed Egypt’s stance saying “we will never allow any penetration that could affect this strong and solid relationship between the Kingdom and Egypt at any level.”
Al-Tayeb made the remarks during a visit to Saudi Arabia that kicked off on Monday and concluded on Tuesday, during which he met with King Salman at Al-Yamama Palace in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
During the meeting, King Salman praised the role of Al-Azhar in spreading Islamic teachings and serving the issues of the Muslim Ummah.
Meanwhile, the Al-Azhar imam said the meeting affirmed the Saudi king’s great affection for Egypt and his keenness on maintaining the deep rooted relations between the two brotherly countries.
He also pointed out that continuous cooperation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia should be increased to face the challenges faced by the Arab and Islamic nations.
Al-Tayeb stressed that his message to Islamic scholars in the Kingdom and Al-Azhar is in line with calls by Muslim scholars around the world, and is aimed at “uniting Muslims and unifying their ranks in the face of these challenges.”
The Kingdom’s grand mufti, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh, and other senior scholars and top officials attended the event.

Findings of probe into Yemen coalition strike disclosed by Joint Incident Assessment Team

The Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) disclosed the findings of its probe into allegations against coalition forces backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government. (SPA)
Updated 26 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) on Tuesday disclosed the findings of its probe into allegations that coalition forces backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government targeted the Fish Wealth Ministry in Hodeidah governorate on Jan. 8, 2018, killing five people and injuring five.
On Jan. 7, credible intelligence sources confirmed the presence of Houthi militiamen at the ministry, supported by foreign experts, said JIAT spokesman Mansour Al-Mansour.
They were preparing a guided missile and boats to threaten maritime navigation and coalition vessels in the Red Sea, he added.
The coalition thus considered the ministry building a legitimate military target, having fulfilled verification standards through credible intelligence in accordance with international humanitarian law, he said.
In striking the ministry building, the coalition was upholding its right to self-defense, guaranteed by international law, and protecting maritime navigation, Al-Mansour said.
JIAT came to its conclusion by evaluating all relevant documents, including rules of engagement, the daily mission schedule, post-mission reports, video recordings and satellite imagery, he added. Video recordings indicated that there were no civilians in the area targeted, he said.

Topics: Yemen

