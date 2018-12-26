You are here

Two Koreas to pledge road, rail links on divided peninsula

In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in stroll together at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (AP)
Updated 26 December 2018
AFP
SEOUL: A South Korean delegation left for North Korea on Wednesday to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for reconnecting roads and railways across the divided peninsula despite stalled denuclearization talks.
A nine-car special train carrying some 100 South Koreans, including officials and five people born in the North, was seen leaving Seoul railway station early in the morning for a two-hour journey to the North’s border city of Kaesong.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un agreed to hold the ceremony by the end of this year when they met at their third summit in Pyongyang in September.
Concerns arose that the train and other materials being brought into the North for the ceremony could breach various sanctions imposed on the isolated regime over its nuclear weapons program, but the UN Security Council reportedly granted a waver for the event.
Seoul stressed that the ceremony would not herald the start of actual work on reconnecting and modernizing road and rail links between the two Koreas — which remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended without a peace treaty.
The event is a mere “expression of a commitment” to the projects, a South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman said, adding that construction would depend on “progress on the North’s denuclearization and circumstances concerning sanctions.”
The two sides wrapped up their joint railway and road inspections for the projects this month.
South Korea has set aside some $620,000 for the endeavour.
The ceremony comes as the United States ramps up efforts to convince Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.
Following a rapid rapprochement earlier this year that culminated in a historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, progress has stalled with both sides accusing each other of dragging their feet and acting in bad faith.
Critics say North Korea has made no concrete commitments and is unlikely to surrender its atomic arsenal, while Washington’s policy of maintaining pressure through isolation and sanctions has left Pyongyang seething.

Trump said Monday that he was “looking forward” to his second summit with Kim, which Washington says may take place early next year.
He tweeted the statement after he was briefed by Stephen Biegun, the US special representative on North Korea, who wrapped up a three-day trip to Seoul on Saturday.
Biegun said last week the United States will be more lenient in enforcing its blanket ban on US citizens’ travel to the totalitarian state when dealing with aid workers, a goodwill gesture as Trump seeks a fresh summit.
The Trump administration has generally refused to let US aid groups operate in North Korea, seeking to both maximize pressure on Pyongyang and ensure the safety of Americans.
Biegun also said in Seoul last week Washington was willing to discuss trust-building initiatives with Pyongyang.
Senior transport officials from Russia, China and Mongolia as well as several foreign ambassadors to South Korea will attend Wednesday’s ceremony, the South’s Unification Ministry said.

Indonesia issues “extreme weather” warning for tsunami-hit coast near Krakatau

A plume of ash rises as Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia, December 23, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
0

Indonesia issues “extreme weather” warning for tsunami-hit coast near Krakatau

  • The Meteorology, Geophysics and Climatology Agency asked people to stay at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the Sunda Strait coastline
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
0

TANJUNG LESUNG, Indonesia: Indonesian authorities warned on Wednesday of “extreme weather and high waves” around the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano, urging people to stay away from the coast already devastated by a tsunami that killed more than 400 people.
Clouds of ash spewed from Anak Krakatau, almost obscuring the volcanic island where a crater collapse at high tide on Saturday sent waves up to 5 meters (16 feet) high smashing into the coast on the Sunda Strait, between Java and Sumatra islands.
Indonesia’s meteorology agency (BMKG) said late on Tuesday the rough weather around the volcano could make its crater more fragile.
“We have developed a monitoring system focused specifically on the volcanic tremors at Anak Krakatau so that we can issue early warnings,” said BMKG head Dwikorita Karnawati, adding that a two-kilometer exclusion zone had been imposed.
The confirmed death toll is 429, with at least 154 people missing. More than 1,400 people were injured and thousands of people have moved to higher ground.
The vast archipelago, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” has suffered its worst annual death toll from disasters in more than a decade.
The latest disaster, coming during the Christmas season, evoked memories of the Indian Ocean tsunami triggered by an earthquake on Dec. 26, 2004, which killed 226,000 people in 14 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.
The Saturday evening tsunami followed the collapse of an area of the volcano island of about 64 hectares (222 acres), or about 90 soccer pitches.
The waves generated engulfed fishing villages and holiday beach parties at resorts, leaving a coast littered with crushed vehicles, felled trees. Chunks of metal, wooden beams and household items have been strewn across roads and rice fields.
In 1883, the volcano then known as Krakatoa erupted in one of the biggest blasts in recorded history, killing more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunami, and lowering the global surface temperature by one degree Celsius with its ash.
Anak Krakatau (child of Krakatau) is the island that emerged from the area in 1927, and has been growing ever since.
Rescuers were trying on Wednesday to reach several villages still inaccessible by road.
Thousands of people are staying in tents and temporary shelters like mosques or schools, with dozens sleeping on the floor or in crowded public facilities.
Ayub, a 20-year old fisherman sleeping with his family in a tent provided by the military, said conditions were not ideal due to the rain, but that they had enough to eat.
“Everything is destroyed ... My boat, motorcycle, house — all of it,” he told Reuters.
“The most important thing is we’re alive.”

