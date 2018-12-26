You are here

  • Home
  • Second Guatemalan migrant child dies in US custody
﻿

Second Guatemalan migrant child dies in US custody

A hearse carrying a coffin with the repatriated remains of seven-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl Jakelin Caal Maquin, who died in a Texas hospital on last December 8, two days after being taken into custody by border patrol agents in a remote stretch of New Mexico desert, drives past journalists upon the remains arrival in Guatemala City before being taken to her native San Antonio Seacortez village, in Raxruha 320 km north of the capital. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

Second Guatemalan migrant child dies in US custody

  • Her death reignited debate in the United States over immigration policy and the treatment of migrants
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: An eight-year-old migrant from Guatemala died in government custody on Tuesday, US Customs and Border Protection said, the second child fatality in US detention this month.
The boy, who was with his apprehended father, had been transferred to a New Mexico medical center showing signs of sickness on Monday, the agency said.
Staff diagnosed him with a cold but later discovered a fever. He was released at midday, given prescriptions for ibuprofen and the amoxicillin antibiotic.
The child was later transferred back to the hospital after showing signs of nausea and vomiting, dying just after midnight.
The CBP said it had not established the cause of death but would “ensure an independent and thorough review of the circumstances.”
Guatemala called on US authorities to conduct a “clear” investigation of the death, also saying that “medical reports have been requested... to clarify the cause of death of the child.”
The news of the boy’s death triggered outrage on social media, days after the body of a Guatemalan migrant girl who died in similar circumstances was returned home.
Her death reignited debate in the United States over immigration policy and the treatment of migrants.
“Another child dies under this Administration’s watch,” tweeted Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey of Texas.
“Such a devastating story to hear on Christmas Day.”
“Heartbroken and sickened by this news,” Martin Heinrich of New Mexico wrote on Twitter.
“I am urgently demanding more details, but the Trump administration must be held accountable for this child’s death and all the lives they have put in danger with their intentional chaos and disregard for human life,” Heinrich tweeted.
President Donald Trump has made hard-line immigration policies a central plank of his presidency, drawing fire from critics who accuse him of demonizing migrants for political gain.
He is locked in a battle with Congress over funding for his planned border wall, which he claims will stem migration from Latin American countries plagued by gang violence and poverty.
“Heartbroken to hear of a second child’s death in CBP custody,” tweeted Nydia Velazquez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York.
“We must demand accountability, find answers and put an end to this Administration’s hateful, dangerous anti-immigrant policies.”

Topics: Guatemala

Related

0
World
Girl who died fled intensely poor Guatemalan village
0
World
Thousands evacuated as Guatemala volcano erupts again

Two Koreas to pledge road, rail links on divided peninsula

In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in stroll together at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (AP)
Updated 34 min ago
AFP
0

Two Koreas to pledge road, rail links on divided peninsula

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un agreed to hold the ceremony by the end of this year when they met at their third summit in Pyongyang in September
Updated 34 min ago
AFP
0

SEOUL: A South Korean delegation left for North Korea on Wednesday to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for reconnecting roads and railways across the divided peninsula despite stalled denuclearization talks.
A nine-car special train carrying some 100 South Koreans, including officials and five people born in the North, was seen leaving Seoul railway station early in the morning for a two-hour journey to the North’s border city of Kaesong.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un agreed to hold the ceremony by the end of this year when they met at their third summit in Pyongyang in September.
Concerns arose that the train and other materials being brought into the North for the ceremony could breach various sanctions imposed on the isolated regime over its nuclear weapons program, but the UN Security Council reportedly granted a waver for the event.
Seoul stressed that the ceremony would not herald the start of actual work on reconnecting and modernizing road and rail links between the two Koreas — which remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended without a peace treaty.
The event is a mere “expression of a commitment” to the projects, a South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman said, adding that construction would depend on “progress on the North’s denuclearization and circumstances concerning sanctions.”
The two sides wrapped up their joint railway and road inspections for the projects this month.
South Korea has set aside some $620,000 for the endeavour.
The ceremony comes as the United States ramps up efforts to convince Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.
Following a rapid rapprochement earlier this year that culminated in a historic summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, progress has stalled with both sides accusing each other of dragging their feet and acting in bad faith.
Critics say North Korea has made no concrete commitments and is unlikely to surrender its atomic arsenal, while Washington’s policy of maintaining pressure through isolation and sanctions has left Pyongyang seething.

Trump said Monday that he was “looking forward” to his second summit with Kim, which Washington says may take place early next year.
He tweeted the statement after he was briefed by Stephen Biegun, the US special representative on North Korea, who wrapped up a three-day trip to Seoul on Saturday.
Biegun said last week the United States will be more lenient in enforcing its blanket ban on US citizens’ travel to the totalitarian state when dealing with aid workers, a goodwill gesture as Trump seeks a fresh summit.
The Trump administration has generally refused to let US aid groups operate in North Korea, seeking to both maximize pressure on Pyongyang and ensure the safety of Americans.
Biegun also said in Seoul last week Washington was willing to discuss trust-building initiatives with Pyongyang.
Senior transport officials from Russia, China and Mongolia as well as several foreign ambassadors to South Korea will attend Wednesday’s ceremony, the South’s Unification Ministry said.

Topics: Seoul South Korea North Korea

Related

0
World
North Korea blasts UN resolution on rights abuse
0
World
US judge orders North Korea to pay $500 million in death of student Otto Warmbier

Latest updates

Second Guatemalan migrant child dies in US custody
0
Two Koreas to pledge road, rail links on divided peninsula
0
Egypt's Al-Azhar chief backs Saudi Arabia against US Senate vote
0
The abandoned catastrophe: After eight years, Syria’s unrelenting war rages on
0
Still believe in Santa at your age? Trump ignites Twitter storm
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.