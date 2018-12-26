You are here

French boat rescues 9 migrants stranded in English Channel

This image provided by the Marine Nationale (French Navy) shows migrants aboard a rubber boat after being intercepted by French authorities, off the port of Calais, northern France, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (AP)
AP
  • Calais has long been a magnet for migrants from Africa and the Mideast fleeing conflict or poverty
AP
PARIS: French authorities say eight migrants were rescued from a boat with a failed engine while trying to sneak across the English Channel to Britain.
The French regional maritime authority, or prefecture, said in a statement that the small rubber boat was spotted Tuesday of the coast of Calais.
A police helicopter monitoring the area helped a tugboat reach the migrants as the boat neared English territorial waters. The prefecture said the group brought back to French shores included two children. The maritime authority didn’t provide the migrants’ nationalities.
The Channel has seen a recent spike in migrants trying to cross from France to England in small boats. Calais has long been a magnet for migrants from Africa and the Mideast fleeing conflict or poverty.

Second Guatemalan migrant child dies in US custody

A hearse carrying a coffin with the repatriated remains of seven-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl Jakelin Caal Maquin, who died in a Texas hospital on last December 8, two days after being taken into custody by border patrol agents in a remote stretch of New Mexico desert, drives past journalists upon the remains arrival in Guatemala City before being taken to her native San Antonio Seacortez village, in Raxruha 320 km north of the capital. (AFP)
AFP
  • Her death reignited debate in the United States over immigration policy and the treatment of migrants
AFP
WASHINGTON: An eight-year-old migrant from Guatemala died in government custody on Tuesday, US Customs and Border Protection said, the second child fatality in US detention this month.
The boy, who was with his apprehended father, had been transferred to a New Mexico medical center showing signs of sickness on Monday, the agency said.
Staff diagnosed him with a cold but later discovered a fever. He was released at midday, given prescriptions for ibuprofen and the amoxicillin antibiotic.
The child was later transferred back to the hospital after showing signs of nausea and vomiting, dying just after midnight.
The CBP said it had not established the cause of death but would “ensure an independent and thorough review of the circumstances.”
Guatemala called on US authorities to conduct a “clear” investigation of the death, also saying that “medical reports have been requested... to clarify the cause of death of the child.”
The news of the boy’s death triggered outrage on social media, days after the body of a Guatemalan migrant girl who died in similar circumstances was returned home.
Her death reignited debate in the United States over immigration policy and the treatment of migrants.
“Another child dies under this Administration’s watch,” tweeted Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey of Texas.
“Such a devastating story to hear on Christmas Day.”
“Heartbroken and sickened by this news,” Martin Heinrich of New Mexico wrote on Twitter.
“I am urgently demanding more details, but the Trump administration must be held accountable for this child’s death and all the lives they have put in danger with their intentional chaos and disregard for human life,” Heinrich tweeted.
President Donald Trump has made hard-line immigration policies a central plank of his presidency, drawing fire from critics who accuse him of demonizing migrants for political gain.
He is locked in a battle with Congress over funding for his planned border wall, which he claims will stem migration from Latin American countries plagued by gang violence and poverty.
“Heartbroken to hear of a second child’s death in CBP custody,” tweeted Nydia Velazquez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York.
“We must demand accountability, find answers and put an end to this Administration’s hateful, dangerous anti-immigrant policies.”

