Bangladesh opposition demands chief election official quit

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is pictured during a media briefing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 17, 2018. (REUTERS)
  • Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking to return to power for a third consecutive time amid opposition allegations that the elections could be rigged
DHAKA, Bangladesh: Officials and news reports say Bangladesh’s main opposition alliance has demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner, accusing him of bias, ahead of Sunday’s national elections while violence worsens across the country.
Opposition spokesman Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Tuesday night that they demanded the resignation of K.M.Nurul Huda as they did not expect a free and fair election under him. He urged the country’s figurehead president to appoint a neutral person instead.
Official and media tallies say more than 100 people, mostly from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, were injured in political violence Tuesday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking to return to power for a third consecutive time amid opposition allegations that the elections could be rigged.

Topics: Bangladesh Dhaka Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)

Indonesia asks people to avoid coast near erupting volcano

A plume of ash rises as Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia, December 23, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. (REUTERS)
  • The Meteorology, Geophysics and Climatology Agency asked people to stay at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the Sunda Strait coastline
SUMUR, Indonesia: Indonesian authorities are asking people near an island volcano to avoid the coast while eruptions and weather and sea conditions are monitored for tsunami risks.
A tsunami that followed an eruption of Anak Krakatoa hit communities along the Sunda Strait on Saturday night, killing more than 420 people and displacing thousands.
The Meteorology, Geophysics and Climatology Agency asked people to stay at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) from the Sunda Strait coastline.
Agency’s head Dwikorita Karnawati said high waves and heavy rains are possible Wednesday and the wall of the volcano’s crater is prone to collapse.
At a news conference late Tuesday, she said weather and continuing eruptions “could potentially cause landslides at the cliffs of the crater into the sea, and we fear that that could trigger a tsunami.”

Topics: Indonesia Anak Krakatoa

