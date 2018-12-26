You are here

In Ethiopia, as a capital rises, history rots

Students gather in the courtyard of the Sheik Ojele palace, which was built in 1890 and influenced by Indo-Islamic architectural design, and currently used as a residence combined with a school, on November 29, 2018, in Addis Ababa. (AFP)
Updated 26 December 2018
AFP
In Ethiopia, as a capital rises, history rots

  • Addis Ababa was founded in the late 19th century by Emperor Menelik II as he expanded the Ethiopian empire from the country’s northern highlands to its modern boundaries
  • Government and private donors have successfully restored a handful of buildings, including one of Menelik’s palaces
Updated 26 December 2018
AFP
ADDIS ABABA: From its hillside overlooking the Ethiopian capital, Berhanu Mengistu’s century-old, gabled family home has seen emperors and governments rise and fall.
It has withstood economic stagnation and the rapid population growth that replaced its once-patrician neighbors with a rabble of shacks.
But it now stands lonely in a field of weeds, the house’s corrugated roof and red plaster walls stark against a fast-changing cityscape of cleared slums, tower cranes and glinting high rises.
Palatial homes like Berhanu’s are scattered throughout Addis Ababa, built for imperial-era courtiers and foreign business moguls, but most have slid into dire neglect as the government focuses on an aspirational building boom.
“Nowadays, most of the buildings you see are more of the European architecture,” said Berhanu, a supply chain manager whose house has been in his family for seven generations.
Across the capital, older, poorer neighborhoods — like the one that once surrounded Berhanu’s home — have been levelled to make way for glass-and-concrete towers, lauded by the government as a symbol of the rapid economic expansion transforming one of Africa’s poorest countries.
But preservationists worry that the breakneck development comes at the cost of the capital’s architectural heritage.
“There are isolated efforts of protecting, saving historic buildings, but it’s really very limited,” said Fasil Giorghis, a well-known architect.
“It is not even a given that you should protect a historic building.”


Addis Ababa was founded in the late 19th century by Emperor Menelik II as he expanded the Ethiopian empire from the country’s northern highlands to its modern boundaries.
The young city soon filled with houses belonging to members of Menelik’s government, among them Berhanu’s ancestor Yemtu Beznash, the family matriarch and administrator of a powerful law court.
Menelik, who died in 1913, also hired Armenians as city engineers, while merchants came from India and Yemen.
That cosmopolitanism was upended in 1974 with the arrival of the Derg military junta, which dismantled the Ethiopian empire.
Fasil recounted how, as foreign traders fled, the communist-leaning Derg handed their former mansions to poor tenants, who could not afford to maintain the earthen walls and wooden floors.


The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which evicted the Derg in 1991 and continues to rule today, has presided over an economic boom.
This has seen contractors from China and elsewhere set to work on half-built skyscrapers that give the capital’s skyline a jagged, unfinished feel.
Maheder Gebremedhin, an architect who hosts a radio show discussing the trade, says the neglect of the old buildings is due to the cost and complexity of renovation, as well as a lingering ambivalence toward the imperial past.
“Because of the ideological shift, there is not a real interest to keep these buildings,” Maheder said.


Government and private donors have successfully restored a handful of buildings, including one of Menelik’s palaces and the mansion of a former defense minister that’s been converted into a museum.
But city authorities acknowledge that most of the 440 buildings that have been designated heritage sites are rundown.
“Because of our capacity as a developing country, they can’t be repaired all the time,” said Worku Mengesha, a spokesman for Addis Ababa’s tourism office.
A decade ago, foreign embassies and Ethiopian preservationists tried to restore the Mohammadali house, once the property of a wealthy Indian businessman featuring prominent Indian and Arabian architectural elements in addition to its imperial-era Ethiopian style.
However, bureaucracy and shoddy construction scuppered the effort, Fasil said.
As a result, it is padlocked and abandoned, with parked cars sheltering beneath its Indian-inspired arches and a pair of discarded trousers draped across its faded cream staircase.
Other historic buildings continue in their Derg-era role of housing for the poor, or in their slow decrepitude.
The expansive former palace of Hojele Al-Hassen, a wealthy traditional ruler during the Menelik era, still houses people from his western region, who spend after-work hours socialising on the wraparound veranda.
But it’s increasingly dilapidated, with an entire decaying wing that once served as a school classroom sealed off for safety.


Three years ago, as city authorities levelled the homes that had mushroomed around Berhanu’s house, he kept the bulldozers at bay by having his home designated a historic building.
Berhanu now hopes to turn his family history into national history.
Standing near a large portrait of the matriarch Yemtu, he spoke of his dream to make a museum of the house whose rooms are filled with family photographs and heirlooms, including a wall-spanning snake skin.
“This is not only our property. It belongs to all Ethiopians and people of Addis Ababa,” he said.
He hopes the city will agree.
Across the street in the slum area the government wants cleared, his neighbor Solomon Damana had recently resolved a dispute with city authorities and was following orders to demolish the small family home in which he was born and raised and move to a one-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of town.
“I’m happy that one isn’t demolished,” he said, gesturing at Berhanu’s place. “It’s a historic house.”

Topics: Ethiopia

0
Still believe in Santa at your age? Trump ignites Twitter storm

Updated 26 December 2018
Reuters
Still believe in Santa at your age? Trump ignites Twitter storm

  • Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree after Trump made his remark during a holiday event with first lady Melania Trump
  • “Are you still a believer in Santa?” Trump asked the child. “Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?“
Updated 26 December 2018
Reuters
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump set off a Christmas social media storm when he asked whether a 7-year-old was too old to believe in Santa Claus, capping a week of plunging stocks, a government shutdown and the US defense chief’s unceremonious departure.
Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree after Trump made his remark during a holiday event with first lady Melania Trump, taking calls from children calling the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa tracker.
A Christmas tradition, the tracker delights children with “real-time” updates on Saint Nick’s Christmas Eve journey.
In one of the Christmas Eve calls, Trump chatted with a 7-year-old.
“Are you still a believer in Santa?” Trump asked the child. “Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?“
In a twinkling, Twitter was bombarded with messages railing against the president for what sounded to some as if he was casting doubts on a cherished fantasy of childhood.
“It’s just too freaking fantastic that Trump spent his Christmas Eve calling seven year olds and telling them believing in Santa at their age is ‘marginal,’” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said on his Twitter account.
“Actually there is no heaven,” tweeted Dan Amira, head writer for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” comedy show. “When you die you just rot in the ground and get eaten by worms. Okay Merry Christmas, Timmy.”
Others defended Trump.
“Trump does a lot of things wrong, but suggesting to a 7 year old that Santa doesn’t exist is probably the one right thing he’s done while in office,” said a man identified on his Twitter account as Irtiza Sheikh. “Someone’s gotta do it.”
The White House had no immediate comment on the social media response to the president’s Santa comments.
In 2017, Trump spent the holidays at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, with his family, but for his second Christmas as president, Trump opted to cancel his holiday getaway because of the partial federal government shutdown. It began last week when top lawmakers failed to end an impasse over funding for his proposed wall along the border with Mexico.
Stuck in Washington on Christmas morning 2018, Trump displayed little holiday cheer while speaking with reporters after a 20-minute video conference with US troops serving abroad.
He assailed the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates, railed against Democrats who refuse to fund the wall he wants to build on the US-Mexico border, and blasted the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia, among other regular targets.
The president then closed with holiday wishes of sorts.
“It’s a disgrace, what’s happening in our country,” he said. “But other than that, I wish everyone a very merry Christmas.”

Topics: Trump santa Twitter

