Pakistan’s journalists complain of increasing censorship

In this Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 photo, Pakistani journalists protest against recent layoffs of newspaper workers, outside a press club in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP)
Updated 26 December 2018
AP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani journalists, who have taken on military dictators and been beaten and jailed in the pursuit of a free press, say they now face a form of censorship that is more subtle but no less chilling, one spearheaded by the security services.
Journalists and press freedom advocates say the military and the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency, or ISI, are pressuring media outlets to quash critical coverage. The newly elected government is meanwhile slashing its advertising budget, squeezing a key source of revenue for private newspapers and TV stations.
Qazi Salauddin, a veteran Pakistani journalist who has witnessed successive periods of direct military rule, said today’s censorship is the worst it’s ever been.
“Today we don’t know what will annoy them,” he said of the military. “Today we have to do self-censorship and that is the worst kind of censorship, because it is done out of fear.”
websites have been shut down, including the Urdu website of the US State Department’s Voice of America, after it reported on a tribal movement critical of military operations in regions bordering Afghanistan. Mashaal Radio, affiliated with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, has also been shut down.
Journalist Cyril Almeida was charged with treason after he published an interview with Nawaz Sharif in which the former prime minister accused the Pakistani military of aiding the militants who carried out the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Authorities are also targeting social media, asking Twitter to suspend accounts and submitting thousands of requests to Facebook to take down pages for a variety of reasons, ranging from criticism of the military to propagating hate and insulting Islam.
Taha Siddiqui, a blogger and journalist who is critical of the security services, lives in self-imposed exile in France after an attempt on his life earlier this year, which he blamed on the ISI. He said Twitter suspended his account twice in 72 hours, telling him it was because of “objectionable content that was in violation of Pakistani law,” without elaborating.
Journalist Matiullah Jan, labeled “anti-state” by the military for his criticism of the judiciary and army, called the crackdown “a systematic attempt by the military and its intelligence agency to assert control with a facade of a democratically elected government.”
New legislation regulating print and online media has also alarmed press freedom advocates, who fear it will grant authorities even more censorship tools.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry denies the government is cracking down on press freedoms, saying it only acts to prevent incitement to violence. Pakistan has banned coverage of the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labbaik movement after it held violent protests and threatened to kill a Christian woman who was acquitted of blasphemy charges after years spent on death row. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, and the mere accusation can spark deadly mob violence.
“Pakistan has the freest media possible, and powerful media criticize the government and even agencies and (the) army establishment at their will,” Chaudhry told The Associated Press. “Incitement of hatred is the only area that we interfere.”
But journalists say the interference goes much further, and has worsened since July’s national elections. They say intelligence agents have called reporters to demand that opinion pieces be withdrawn and to quash investigative reports on allegations that the military intervened in the vote to help elect Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The security establishment is especially sensitive about coverage of the Pashtun Tahafaz (Protection) Movement, or PTM, which has criticized the military’s actions in the tribal regions. Pakistan has long been accused of covertly supporting the Afghan Taliban while waging a scorched-earth campaign against homegrown extremists who threaten the state, allegations denied by the government.
“We have been facing a media blackout since the very first day,” said Mohsin Dawar, a parliamentarian and founding member of the PTM. “The military now is enjoying unquestioned power in the country, and the PTM questioned their power.”
Dawar said newspapers have refused to carry their statements or cover their press conferences.
Chaudhry said coverage of PTM is restricted because “we have fought a war in that area.”
“The population is in process of settling down, (and a) narrative that creates hatred cannot be allowed,” he said.
Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Pakistan has waged an “aggressive crackdown” on the media.
“The crackdown comes behind the scenes and is increasingly exerted through the owners of media properties,” he said.
There are currently 89 private television channels licensed by the government. Most of the privately-owned channels emerged in just the last 15 years and are owned by big businesses, said Mohammad Ziauddin of the Pakistan Press Foundation, a free press advocacy group.
“The new entrants in the media are business people. They got into the media industry not to make money, not to serve the public, but to have clout,” he said, making them vulnerable to intimidation and financial coercion.
In the last two months, hundreds of journalists have been laid off as government advertising — a key source of revenue — has been drastically reduced. A rate schedule seen by the AP shows the government was until recently paying upward of $2,500 for a 60-second spot, which has now been reduced to $400 to $500.
“While reliance on government revenues is not a healthy model for press freedom, the sudden cutbacks have imposed extreme hardship on the media, which has had basically no time to adjust business models,” Butler said.
Chaudhry defends the new rate schedule, saying previous governments paid well above the market rate in return for positive coverage.
“The last government used television advertising as tool to bribe media,” he said.

Privacy and other matters with Facebook’s video-call gadget

This file image provided by Facebook shows the company's product called Portal. It's rare that a new gadget these days serves a true need. (AP)
Updated 25 December 2018
AP
NEW YORK: It’s rare that a new gadget these days serves a true need. Rather, it creates a want.
You certainly don’t need the Facebook Portal, whose primary purpose is to let you make the types of video calls you can already make on Facebook’s Messenger app. And given the company’s poor record on user privacy, do you even want it? Or a similar device from Amazon or Google?
The Portal is part of a new category of gadgets best described as screens for making video calls, listening to music and responding to voice commands for tasks you can also do on your phone. Unlike tablets, these microphone- and camera-equipped screens are meant to rest at a fixed location in your living room, kitchen or, gasp, your bedroom.
If you are a tech trailblazer willing to try new things — and have no qualms on privacy — here are some things to consider.
WHY HAVE ONE
Facebook’s $349 Portal Plus is a great device for making video calls using Messenger. It’s also gigantic — 15.6 inches, measured diagonally, or roughly the size of the window of many microwave ovens. There’s also a smaller sibling, simply called the Portal, at $199.
Both models are designed to do one thing and one thing well — let you chat with other people on their own Portal or through the regular Messenger app. Yes, the Portal can do a few things more, such as tap Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, but these features feel tacked on, much like trying to cook breakfast sausages with a toaster created just to cook hot dogs.
Unless you are in a long-distance relationship and want to spend hours each evening gazing into your sweetheart’s eye (while also getting dinner and laundry done), you can certainly live without one, just as you can live without a hot dog cooker. That’s especially true if you are concerned about the number of screens in your home, especially screens that could be watching you.
Google’s Home Hub ($129) and Amazon’s Echo Show ($230) can do a lot more, but their video-calling capabilities aren’t as good as the Portal’s. With Home Hub, for instance, you can see the person calling you, but the device itself has no camera for two-way videos.
If video calling is your thing, you’re better off with a Portal. The device’s camera can recognize people in a room and follow them as they move around. So you can literally pace up and down while you argue with your mother. (Facebook says it doesn’t use facial-recognition technology to identify individuals.)
Portal also has a cute “story time” feature that adds face masks and other animation while you to kids on the other side of the call.
The Google and Amazon devices don’t do either.
SILOED SYSTEMS
All three devices allow you to add multiple users, so different people in your household can call their circle of friends. But you’re locked into that company’s messaging system.
Try explaining to your 87-year-old grandfather why he can’t FaceTime you on the Portal or Skype on the Home Hub. Hell will freeze over before you can get him to sign up for Facebook just to chat with his great-grandchildren. And you haven’t even mentioned the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal yet.
The good news is you can make calls from these devices to smartphones, though in the Portal’s case, you need the device to tell the animated stories. Traveling parents likely won’t be lugging one to read to their kids at home.
As for compatibility, Facebook’s Messenger has more than 1 billion users, and many of your friends are likely already on it, at least in the United States. But Portal doesn’t work with Facebook’s WhatsApp, which is popular overseas. Setting up the device is relatively simple.
The Home Hub works with Google’s Duo messaging service, so friends and relatives will have to at least install the Duo app on their phones. It’s also difficult to set up. After much cursing and online searches for the right settings, I still get error messages. Google press representatives didn’t immediately respond to help requests.
On the Echo Show, the recipient of your call needs to have the Alexa app, if not an Echo device with a screen. You need to set it up on a phone first by giving Alexa access to your contacts list and making sure this person is on it. You can also call others on Skype after connecting your Skype account.
PRIVACY MATTERS
Clearly a lot of thought went into making the Portal optimal for connecting with friends and family. It’s just a shame that it comes in a year full of privacy scandals for the company.
True, Google has had its share of privacy issues this year, including an Associated Press report that it tracks people’s location even when they tell it not to. But with Facebook, it’s something new every few weeks, culminating with revelations this week from The New York Times that Facebook shared user data with more than 150 other companies without people’s explicit permission.
While it’s possible to use Messenger on the phone without having a Facebook account, Portal still requires one. Facebook says it’s to enable other features, such as displaying Facebook photos on your Portal. But these features aren’t essential to video calling — just essential to fold the Portal experience into Facebook’s massive advertising system.
Facebook says it doesn’t listen to, view, record or store the content of your calls, so if you believe Facebook — and that’s a big if — it’s not going to try to target ads based on whom you talk to or what’s hanging on your walls in the background.
But other information, such as the length and frequency of your calls, is fair game and may be used for advertising purposes — such as ads for video-calling services.
No doubt to address privacy concerns, Facebook has included a plastic cover for the Portal’s camera. You can also turn it off using a button.
But promises and plastic covers aren’t enough when Facebook has shown carelessness with its users’ data over and over.

