You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Eyebrow-raising commonly Googled questions about Saudi Arabia
﻿

The Six: Eyebrow-raising commonly Googled questions about Saudi Arabia

Commonly asked questions about Saudi Arabia according to Google’s “People Also Ask” function. (Shutterstock)
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Six: Eyebrow-raising commonly Googled questions about Saudi Arabia

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAi: Here are some of the most commonly asked questions about Saudi Arabia, according to Google’s “People Also Ask” function. While some are thought-provoking queries, others could give you a reason to giggle.
‘How big is Saudi Arabia?’
According to the CIA Factbook, Saudi Arabia has an area of 2,149,690 square kilometers — that includes parts of the largest contiguous sand desert in the world, the Rub’ Al-Khali.

‘Can you drink the tap water in Saudi Arabia?’
According to the Journal of Environmental Science and Technology study published in 2014, yes. But the general preference remains slanted toward bottled water.

‘What does the Saudi flag say?’
The inscription on Saudi Arabia’s flag says “There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is the Messenger of Allah.”

‘What is the most popular food in Saudi Arabia?’
The main components of the well-known Saudi dishes are meat and rice, which are combined to make one of the most well-known treats, Kabsa. Other famous Saudi dishes are jareesh, mandi and marqooq.

‘Is Dubai in Saudi Arabia?’
Well, we suppose this is (sort of) better than asking if Dubai is a country. For those who don’t know, Dubai is part of the United Arab Emirates.

‘Can I visit Saudi Arabia as a tourist?’
Obtaining an ordinary 14-day tourist visa is now easier than ever thanks to the Vision 2030 objectives.

 

Topics: Google Saudi Arabia questions technology

Related

0
Fashion
The Six: Roundup of top looks by Arab designers
0
Media
The Six: The UAE’s most Googled people in 2018

Dana Awartani uses Indian craftsmanship to explore Arab poetry in Sharjah

‘Listen to My Words’ (2018) by Dana Awartani. (Photo courtesy: Maraya Art Center)
Updated 38 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dana Awartani uses Indian craftsmanship to explore Arab poetry in Sharjah

  • Jeddah-based artist Dana Awartani is showcasing her work in an exhibition called “The Silence Between Us”
  • Set to run until Feb. 18 at the Maraya Art Center in Sharjah
Updated 38 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Set to run until Feb. 18 on the sidelines of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, Jeddah-based artist Dana Awartani is showcasing her work in an exhibition called “The Silence Between Us” at the Maraya Art Center in the emirate.

“The Silence Between Us” brings together pieces from the artist’s repertoire and is a prime example of her unique use of layering. Poetry and light are key elements in her work and the exhibition in Sharjah — her first in the Middle East, according to the gallery — is evidence of that.

Curated by Laura Metzler, the exhibition is laid out in a cyclical pattern and opens and closes with Awartani’s recent installation, “Listen to My Words” (2018), which features seven screens of hand embroidered silk panels inspired by the “Jali” screen — an architectural form common in traditional buildings in the Indian Subcontinent that allows airflow in buildings, but prevents onlookers from being able to gaze in.

Each screen is associated with a line of poetry from female poets of the Arab world throughout history. Other pieces featured in the exhibition include “Love is my Law, Love is my Faith” (2016), which was inspired by the love poems of Andalusian Muslim scholar Ibn Arabi and a fascinating drawing from her “Caliphates” series that shows the evolution of the tradition of illumination throughout the history of the art.

Awartani, who was educated at London’s Central Saint Martins, lives and works in Jeddah and draws inspiration from Indian textile, woodwork and glasswork production processes

In addition to the artist’s works on show, new pieces were created in collaboration with craftsmen in India over a four-month period leading up to the show. The piece “To See and Not Be Seen” (2018) — an embroidered-textile piece that expands on her interest in female poets in the Arab world — is one of those.

Another installation piece by the artist, “All (heavenly bodies) swim along, each in its orbit’” (2016), is on show at the Sharjah Art Museum and is an important part of the wider Islamic arts festival as it was inspired by a Qur’anic verse.

Topics: art

Latest updates

The Six: Eyebrow-raising commonly Googled questions about Saudi Arabia
0
10 dead in bus crash at Iran university
0
Dana Awartani uses Indian craftsmanship to explore Arab poetry in Sharjah
0
Pakistan’s journalists complain of increasing censorship
0
Indonesia issues “extreme weather” warning for tsunami-hit coast near Krakatau
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.