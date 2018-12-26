You are here

Syrian rapper Moh Flow drops new video, "Dead One"

Moh Flow. (AY)
Adam Grundey
  • Dubai-based Syrian rapper and singer Moh Flow has signed to Sony Music Middle East
  • The 26-year-old artist —  who grew up in Saudi Arabia —  released his latest track, and first for Sony, on December 14
Adam Grundey
DUBAI:Dubai-based Syrian rapper and singer Moh Flow has signed to Sony Music Middle East, the label announced last week. The 26-year-old artist —  who grew up in Saudi Arabia —  released his latest track, and first for Sony, on December 14. “Dead One,” Moh Flow told Arab News, is meant to provide listeners with “a boost of confidence.”

“As an artist, it’s fun to explore an emotion in its purest form. This track is inspired by speaking success into existence, being inspired by giving yourself credit for what you have accomplished by relating to where you could have been had you not taken your life into your own hands,” he said. “This is a record to play during moments of self-doubt.”

The track will feature on Moh Flow’s upcoming album “Faith,” produced by his brother Ayman (AY), his longtime producer and engineer. “Faith” is slated for release early next year. In a press release from Sony, Moh Flow said he had been working on the album for more than a year.

“I can’t describe how I feel about these (songs) because they are pretty much my life, everything is still unfolding,” he said. “It’s meant to connect with people who have similar experiences to me, whether it’s finding your confidence or losing your love unexpectedly.”

The new deal with Sony Music, he said, will “give the music a true chance at reaching its potential. We want to match the universal sound and import our twist on the culture that we grew up loving.”

In other regional music news, Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme has teamed up with her compatriot, the acclaimed composer, vocalist and oudist Marcel Khalife, to release a new album, “Sing a Little,” on Universal Music MENA. The album features lyrics from some of the Arab world’s favorite poets, including Germanos Germanos, Zahi Wehbi, Henry Zoghaib, Habib Younes, Michel Abou Rjalli, Joseph Harb, and Mahmoud Darwish.

 

The Six: Eyebrow-raising commonly Googled questions about Saudi Arabia

Commonly asked questions about Saudi Arabia according to Google’s “People Also Ask” function. (Shutterstock)
Arab News
Arab News
DUBAi: Here are some of the most commonly asked questions about Saudi Arabia, according to Google’s “People Also Ask” function. While some are thought-provoking queries, others could give you a reason to giggle.
‘How big is Saudi Arabia?’
According to the CIA Factbook, Saudi Arabia has an area of 2,149,690 square kilometers — that includes parts of the largest contiguous sand desert in the world, the Rub’ Al-Khali.

‘Can you drink the tap water in Saudi Arabia?’
According to the Journal of Environmental Science and Technology study published in 2014, yes. But the general preference remains slanted toward bottled water.

‘What does the Saudi flag say?’
The inscription on Saudi Arabia’s flag says “There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is the Messenger of Allah.”

‘What is the most popular food in Saudi Arabia?’
The main components of the well-known Saudi dishes are meat and rice, which are combined to make one of the most well-known treats, Kabsa. Other famous Saudi dishes are jareesh, mandi and marqooq.

‘Is Dubai in Saudi Arabia?’
Well, we suppose this is (sort of) better than asking if Dubai is a country. For those who don’t know, Dubai is part of the United Arab Emirates.

‘Can I visit Saudi Arabia as a tourist?’
Obtaining an ordinary 14-day tourist visa is now easier than ever thanks to the Vision 2030 objectives.

 

