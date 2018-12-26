Daesh claims attack on Libya’s Foreign Ministry

CAIRO: Daesh has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Libya’s Foreign Ministry in Tripoli that killed at least three people.
In a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency Wednesday, Daesh says three fighters infiltrated the area and fired on Foreign Ministry workers.
Libyan officials say a suicide bomber targeted the entrance to the ministry and another was shot dead by guards before he could detonate his explosives.
Libya’s Health Ministry says the Tuesday attack wounded 10 other people.
Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Muammar Qaddafi, allowing Daesh and other extremist groups to gain a foothold.
