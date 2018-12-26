You are here

Daesh claims attack on Libya’s Foreign Ministry

Smoke rises shortly after an attack on the foreign ministry building, in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Dec, 25, 2018. (AP)
Updated 26 December 2018
AP
  • Daesh says three fighters infiltrated the area and fired on Foreign Ministry workers
  • Libya’s Health Ministry says the Tuesday attack killed three and wounded 10 other people
CAIRO: Daesh has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Libya’s Foreign Ministry in Tripoli that killed at least three people.
In a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency Wednesday, Daesh says three fighters infiltrated the area and fired on Foreign Ministry workers.
Libyan officials say a suicide bomber targeted the entrance to the ministry and another was shot dead by guards before he could detonate his explosives.
Libya’s Health Ministry says the Tuesday attack wounded 10 other people.
Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Muammar Qaddafi, allowing Daesh and other extremist groups to gain a foothold.

Morocco announces new arrests in Nordic tourists’ killings

Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
Morocco announces new arrests in Nordic tourists’ killings

Updated 21 min 31 sec ago
RABAT: Moroccan authorities say a total of 19 people have been arrested in connection with the murders of two Nordic tourists in the Atlas Mountains.
Boubker Sabik, a spokesman for Morocco’s national security agency, says 10 new suspects were arrested over the last two days for their links with the alleged killers of 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway.
Their bodies were found last week in their camping tent in a remote area in the Atlas Mountains. Authorities believe the hikers were killed by men affiliated with Daesh.
Sabik told national television 2M on Sunday that the suspects targeted the two girls randomly and that Daesh didn’t coordinate the killings.

