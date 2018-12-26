You are here

  • Home
  • Russia: Israeli strikes on Syria threatened two civilian flights
﻿

Russia: Israeli strikes on Syria threatened two civilian flights

The ministry, which did not specify which flights had been threatened, added that Syrian air defenses had destroyed 14 of 16 Israeli missiles launched. (File/AFP)
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

Russia: Israeli strikes on Syria threatened two civilian flights

  • The ministry did not specify which flights had been threatened
  • Three Syrian soldiers were injured in the strikes
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters
0

MOSCOW: Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that Israeli missile strikes in Syria the previous day had directly threatened two civilian flights, Interfax news agency reported.
The ministry, which did not specify which flights had been threatened, added that Syrian air defences had destroyed 14 of 16 Israeli missiles launched against unspecified targets near Damascus on Tuesday.

Moscow also said that Israel had violated Syria's sovereignty with airstrikes on Tuesday, after Israel and Damascus blamed each other for the hostilities.
"We are very concerned by the attacks and how they were made. This is a gross violation of the sovereignty of Syria," the Russian ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.
Three Syrian soldiers were injured in the strikes, Syrian state media reported.
The Israeli military declined to comment on the reported missile strikes and the Russian allegations.
Addressing a graduation ceremony for new pilots at an Israeli air force base on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made no direct reference to specific attacks or Moscow's criticism.
But he reiterated Israel's intention to prevent "Iranian military entrenchment, which is directed against us" in Syria.
"We will act against it, vigorously and continuously, including during the current period," Netanyahu said.
During the more than seven-year war in neighbouring Syria, Israel has grown deeply alarmed by the expanding clout of arch-enemy Iran, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Israel's air force has struck scores of targets it describes as Iranian deployments or arms transfers to Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in the Syrian conflict. 

 

 

Topics: russai Israel Syria

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Turkey warns France ‘no benefit’ in retaining troops in Syria
0
Middle-East
Syrian state media report missile attack near Damascus

Palestinian security forces block press conference by parliament speaker

Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

Palestinian security forces block press conference by parliament speaker

  • Security forces in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank deployed in the area outside the Palestinian Legislative Council building
Updated 1 min 39 sec ago
AFP
0

RAMALLAH: Palestinian security forces on Wednesday prevented a press conference by the speaker of the Hamas-controlled Palestinian parliament after a court ordered the largely defunct body dissolved.
Security forces in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank deployed in the area outside the Palestinian Legislative Council building ahead of a scheduled press conference by speaker Aziz Dweik, a Hamas member, AFP journalists saw.
A spokesman for the Palestinian security services said they were enforcing the court decision and that former members of parliament no longer have the right to use the building since the body has been dissolved.
In comments to Hamas’s Al Aqsa television, Dweik said he had been detained at a checkpoint and denounced the actions of the security forces, calling the court’s decision illegal.
Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri called the security forces’ actions a “serious escalation.”
It was the latest controversy over Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s move to dissolve the parliament, which has not met since 2007.
Dissolving the parliament allows Abbas to further pressure his rivals Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip.
While the parliament has been largely defunct, Palestinian law allows for its speaker to act as interim president should 83-year-old Abbas die in office.
The ruling to dissolve parliament was made by the Palestinian Constitutional Court in Ramallah, and Hamas has said it rejects the move by a court created by Abbas “to legitimize his arbitrary decisions.”
The ruling also called for elections within six months.
Hamas won the last parliamentary elections in 2006 in a landslide, resulting in an electoral dispute with Fatah.
The Islamists seized control of the Gaza Strip the following year, and the split between them and Abbas’s Fatah has persisted.
A range of issues have kept the two sides apart, including Hamas’s refusal to disarm its military wing.
Abbas, whose Fatah is based in the West Bank, has sought to pressure Hamas in recent months by reducing salaries in the Gaza Strip, which is under an Israeli blockade, among other moves.
Abbas’s term was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections.

Topics: Palestinian

Latest updates

Palestinian security forces block press conference by parliament speaker
0
Putin crows as he oversees Russian hypersonic weapons test
0
Belgian judge orders repatriation of 6 children of Daesh militants
0
‘Technology is the most secular language in the world’
0
Sisi denies fat-shaming Egyptians after weight-loss call
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.