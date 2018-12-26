You are here

Personalities from leading universities took part in the event which was conducted on the sidelines of the Sir Syed Global Excellence Award ceremony in Dubai. (AFP/File)
Amna Ehtehsham Khaishgi
DUBAI: In order for universities to chart the course of the future, they must include technology in their curriculum.
That was the message voiced by the Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) alumni during a panel discussion hosted in the UAE, titled as the “role of universities in developing digital era.”
Personalities from leading universities took part in the event which was conducted on the sidelines of the Sir Syed Global Excellence Award ceremony in Dubai.
Senior journalist from India and an AMU alumnus, Rifat Jawaid, essayed the role of a moderator for the evening. 
Lt. General (rtd) Zameer uddin Shah said that it is important to teach technology to students as young as those in grade one. “When it comes to learning technology, age has no bar --- whether you are five years old or 80 years old, technology embracs everyone,” he said, adding that technology is the most secular language in the world.
“No matter which religion, caste, faith you belong to, if you have the power of technology, no one can stop you,” he said.
Zameer uddin Shah was the former vice chancellor of AMU in India from 2012-2017 and is credited with introducing smart classrooms in the university.
“When I left my office, there were about 100 smart classrooms in the university. However, these smart classrooms and other infrastructure investment does not make any difference; unless we upgrade our curriculum and include technology in the courses and education system,” he said.
While responding to a question regarding whether educators were equipped or qualified enough to teach the subject, Shah said: “We need to train and equip our teachers properly to teach contemporary [technology] education. Technology is something which evolves every passing day. We need teachers that have evolved from the chalk and duster phase.”
Syed Ali Rizvi, a leading businessman from USA and an AMU alumni, was part of the panel, too. He said that as the universities are run according to regulatory authorities, it may be challenging for the university to make changes in the curriculum quickly.
“However, we can introduce after-class extra courses. These extra efforts will make a mark difference in quality of education and students’ critical thinking. One short step will eventually convert into a big leap,” he said.
Tariq Chauhan, the recipient of the Sir Syed Global Excellence award and the Group CEO of EFS facilities services group, said that these days, international companies prefer to hire human resources directly from campuses.
“However, if any academic institution is not producing brains as per the global market demand; then it will eventually be left behind. Universities have to collaborate with international organizations to determine the future demands and upgrade the curriculum accordingly,” he said.
Leading filmmaker, producer, and writer, Anubhav Sinha said that learning technology does not mean becoming ‘employable’
“Technology empowers you to convert your dreams into a reality. Digital world and technology is not just about computers. It gives you courage to take bold steps and move ahead. If you have a power of technology, no matter whether you live in an international city or a small-town person, nothing is impossible. It is all about one-big-idea,” he said.
The event was organized at a local hotel in Dubai where eminent AMU alumni from across the globe were honored with the Global Excellence Award.
AMU is one of the oldest universities in India which was established in 1920. It has more than 28,000 students, 1,342 teachers, and nearly 5,610 non-teaching staff. The university has 12 faculties comprising 98 teaching departments, three academies and 15 centers and institution.

Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina —  a haven for holidaymakers and business travelers alike

Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina. (Supplied)
ABDULAZIZ AL-AQUIL
JEDDAH: Located in the heart of King Abdullah Economic City, roughly100 kilometers from both Jeddah and Makkah, Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina has quite literally separated itself from the pack of hotels that seem to appear on every corner block in the Kingdom’s major cities, and offers a real escape for those wanting to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The 5-star property, which is a little over five years old, is managed by Al-Khozama — a company with a proven track record in the Saudi hospitality industry. The hotel is part of the larger Bay La Sun community, which includes shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as residential villages, meaning there are plenty of options within walking distance for guests looking to do more than simply relax: A shopping center, golf course and water park are all nestled in the extensive waterways of Bay La Sun.

Check-in procedures finished, I headed to my sea-view (as opposed to city-view) room. Bay La Sun offers artistically designed executive suites, as well as generously spacious ‘Superior’ and ‘Deluxe’ suites. All rooms have wi-fi and smart televisions, and are equipped with king-sized beds and floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of either the Red Sea or Juman Park. Besides shower rooms, some suites include jacuzzis.
Guests have access to the hotel’s well-equipped gym; a spa with sauna and steam rooms (there is an in-house masseuse) in which to wind down after a workout (or a big meal, for the less-athletic); and the large outdoor swimming pools, around which guest DJs perform every weekend and which can also be reserved for private parties.

For lunch, I headed to the hotel’s main restaurant, Seasons, which offers a wide range of cuisines from around the world. I opted for a simple grilled chicken-and-cheese sandwich and fries (homemade, not frozen). The laidback ambience was particularly pleasant —  spacious, well air-conditioned, and softly lit. And refreshingly free of the background muzak that hotels so often get wrong —  rather than welcoming and relaxing guests, it can have the opposite effect, making one rush one’s meal, barely paying attention to one’s food. Personally, I much prefer to dine in a quiet, calm atmosphere, and Seasons was ideal for that. The staff were attentive but not intrusive, always happy to help, but respectful of diners’ personal space.

Besides Seasons, the hotel’s F&B outlets include a Starbucks coffee shop in the lobby, with a terrace overlooking Bay La Sun marina, and the striking, contemporary cigar lounge Corojo, which offers aficionados an exclusive range of premium cigars.
After returning to my suite to freshen up, I paid a visit to the Bay La Sun Club —  the main entertainment center for the property. Guests can mix business and pleasure here; the club offers several multi-function conference rooms as well as a 65-seat auditorium, but also a variety of fun activities including 10-pin bowling; pool tables and table football; virtual car-racing, shooting, and golf simulators; as well as PlayStation and VR gaming.

Overall, my stay at Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina was extremely pleasant and comfortable. The staff provided excellent service and the facilities were suitable for holidaymakers and business travelers alike. I would certainly return here, and will happily recommend the property to family and friends.

