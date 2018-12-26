‘Technology is the most secular language in the world’

Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina — a haven for holidaymakers and business travelers alike

JEDDAH: Located in the heart of King Abdullah Economic City, roughly100 kilometers from both Jeddah and Makkah, Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina has quite literally separated itself from the pack of hotels that seem to appear on every corner block in the Kingdom’s major cities, and offers a real escape for those wanting to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The 5-star property, which is a little over five years old, is managed by Al-Khozama — a company with a proven track record in the Saudi hospitality industry. The hotel is part of the larger Bay La Sun community, which includes shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as residential villages, meaning there are plenty of options within walking distance for guests looking to do more than simply relax: A shopping center, golf course and water park are all nestled in the extensive waterways of Bay La Sun.

Check-in procedures finished, I headed to my sea-view (as opposed to city-view) room. Bay La Sun offers artistically designed executive suites, as well as generously spacious ‘Superior’ and ‘Deluxe’ suites. All rooms have wi-fi and smart televisions, and are equipped with king-sized beds and floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of either the Red Sea or Juman Park. Besides shower rooms, some suites include jacuzzis.

Guests have access to the hotel’s well-equipped gym; a spa with sauna and steam rooms (there is an in-house masseuse) in which to wind down after a workout (or a big meal, for the less-athletic); and the large outdoor swimming pools, around which guest DJs perform every weekend and which can also be reserved for private parties.

For lunch, I headed to the hotel’s main restaurant, Seasons, which offers a wide range of cuisines from around the world. I opted for a simple grilled chicken-and-cheese sandwich and fries (homemade, not frozen). The laidback ambience was particularly pleasant — spacious, well air-conditioned, and softly lit. And refreshingly free of the background muzak that hotels so often get wrong — rather than welcoming and relaxing guests, it can have the opposite effect, making one rush one’s meal, barely paying attention to one’s food. Personally, I much prefer to dine in a quiet, calm atmosphere, and Seasons was ideal for that. The staff were attentive but not intrusive, always happy to help, but respectful of diners’ personal space.

Besides Seasons, the hotel’s F&B outlets include a Starbucks coffee shop in the lobby, with a terrace overlooking Bay La Sun marina, and the striking, contemporary cigar lounge Corojo, which offers aficionados an exclusive range of premium cigars.

After returning to my suite to freshen up, I paid a visit to the Bay La Sun Club — the main entertainment center for the property. Guests can mix business and pleasure here; the club offers several multi-function conference rooms as well as a 65-seat auditorium, but also a variety of fun activities including 10-pin bowling; pool tables and table football; virtual car-racing, shooting, and golf simulators; as well as PlayStation and VR gaming.

Overall, my stay at Bay La Sun Hotel & Marina was extremely pleasant and comfortable. The staff provided excellent service and the facilities were suitable for holidaymakers and business travelers alike. I would certainly return here, and will happily recommend the property to family and friends.