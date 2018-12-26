You are here

Saudi Aramco creates fuel retail subsidiary

Saudi Aramco is establishing a domestic fuel retailing subsidiary as part of the national oil company’s drive to expand beyond crude oil production into downstream businesses. (File Photo/Reuters)
Saudi Aramco signed a MoU with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Higher Institute of Technology and Training and the Al-Ayoun Charitable Society for Social Services to establish a center for date products in Al-Ahsa Governorate. (SPA)
Arab News
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Aramco is establishing a domestic fuel retailing subsidiary as part of the national oil company’s drive to expand beyond crude oil production into downstream businesses.
The new firm, Saudi Aramco Retail Co, will create a network of filling stations within Saudi Arabia to sell automotive fuels, Aramco said on Wednesday, without giving details of the size, cost or time-frame for the network.
In April, Aramco said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with French firm Total to evaluate the feasibility of jointly buying a retail service station network in Saudi Arabia.
But Wednesday’s statement did not mention Total or the possibility of buying existing stations. The new Saudi network will complement a global retail network which Aramco already operates through joint ventures, the company said.
In the long run, the new retail subsidiary could help Saudi authorities conduct an initial public offer of shares in Aramco.
Aramco is now focusing on a range of downstream projects, including the purchase of a major stake in petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, which could boost its value and attractiveness to international investors, ultimately allowing the IPO to go ahead.
Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Higher Institute of Technology and Training and the Al-Ayoun Charitable Society for Social Services to establish a center for date products in Al-Ahsa Governorate, in the framework of the company’s ongoing efforts to empower local communities.
The MoU aims to establish a date products center that works to develop high quality products, such as molasses, date paste, and date sweets.
The material returns of these products far outweigh the direct selling of dates, which is positively reflected on the community. There are about 100 beneficiaries, where people with low incomes and special needs in the province will benefit from this center.
The center will support the beneficiaries by qualifying them to the highest standards and developing their capabilities in the fields of recycling, packaging and the marketing of dates.
Saudi Aramco Vice President, Nabeel Al-Jama’, said that this initiative is part of Saudi Aramco’s objectives to contribute to empowering the community through a series of community-based programs to support people in dire need to enable them to support themselves and their families.
“It also serves an estimated segment of the people of the province of Al-Ahsa by supplying jobs that provide them with sustainable financial income,” he said.
He added “the agreement will promote sustainability, citizenship and local added value and the company will continue to provide development projects that contribute to increasing GDP in partnership with private and government institutions.”
He also said the agreement will preserve natural resources and benefit from the competitive advantages of the Kingdom’s regions, inorder to develop them to benefit future generations.

Reuters
  • Spot gold climbed 0.3 percent to $1,272 per ounce on Wednesday
  • Investors were unnerved by the partial US federal government shutdown
Reuters
BENGALURU: Gold rose to its highest in six months on Wednesday as worries over US political uncertainty, aggravated by a partial government shutdown, and slowing global economic growth drove investors toward the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold climbed 0.3 percent to $1,272 per ounce as at 1212 GMT. It touched $1,274.68 in early trade, its highest since June 20. US gold futures, meanwhile, were up 0.3 percent at $1,275.20 per ounce.
“There is some safe haven buying at this point in time because of the partial (US government) shutdown. The dollar against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc has lost quite a bit of value,” said Afshin Nabavi, Senior Vice President, MKS SA.
Investors were unnerved by the partial US federal government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s hostile stance toward the Federal Reserve chairman.
The US Senate has been unable to break a deadlock over Trump’s demand for more funds for a wall on the border with Mexico, and a senior official said the shutdown could continue until Jan. 3.
With geopolitical uncertainty, investor interest in gold could push prices up to as much as $1,280-$1,300 in the coming year, Nabavi said.
Spot gold is up about 4.1 percent for the month thus far, putting it on track to register its best December in about 10 years.
Interest in gold, which is seen as a hedge against political and economic worries, has reflected in holdings of SPDR Gold, the largest gold exchange-traded fund. SPDR holdings are at their highest point since August and have risen about 6 percent since touching more than 2-1/2-year lows in October.
Gold prices are testing the key resistance at $1,274.60, and breaching this level will push the price toward $1,286.70 on the near term basis, Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities said in a research note.
Markets in Britain, Germany and France remained closed on Wednesday for the Boxing Day holiday.
Among other metals, silver gained 0.6 percent to $14.82 per ounce, while platinum was up 1.6 percent at $795.20. Palladium was up 0.7 percent to $1,255.24 per ounce. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

