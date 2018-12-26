You are here

  • Home
  • Ban on public Friday prayers angers India’s Muslims
﻿

Ban on public Friday prayers angers India’s Muslims

In this file photo, Indian Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

Ban on public Friday prayers angers India’s Muslims

  • A worker at a garment factory said that employees “used to offer weekly prayers at the park because there is no mosque.”
  • Noida, a satellite town outside the Indian capital, is known for its IT parks and industrial hubs
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: A ban on Friday prayers in public places in Noida, an industrial hub outside New Delhi, has angered the city’s Muslim community.

“We have been offering Friday prayers in a nearby park for the past five years. Why do they want to stop us from performing our prayers,” asked Nouman Akhtar, a cleric who used to lead the group meetings.

The Noida administration this week warned that companies in the city would be held responsible if Muslim employees offered prayer in public places. Muslims have been told to offer Friday prayers during work hours in mosques, or open-air enclosures, or inside company premises.

A worker at a nearby garment factory said that employees “used to offer weekly prayers at the park because there is no mosque.”

Companies that received notices from the Noida administration refused to comment on the issue when contacted by Arab News.

However, news reports suggest that some firms are planning to meet the local administration to discuss the issue.

Noida, a satellite town outside the Indian capital, is known for its IT parks and industrial hubs. The planned city is the most modern in Uttar Pradesh, a state ruled by the Hindu right-wing party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has a history of anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Brajesh Narayan Singh, district magistrate of Noida, told a press conference the city directive issued to companies was deceptive. 

“If Muslims have permission from police and the administration, they will be allowed to continue with their prayers,” he said.

Human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan described the prayer ban as “a politically motivated tactic to encourage a belief among Muslims that they are not equal citizens.

“The Friday prayer is not linked with companies, yet notices have been issued to them. It is an attempt to tell firms that they should not hire Muslims,” he told Arab News.

“The district administration is taking dictation from their Hindu right-wing bosses. This is part of a deliberate and systematic marginalization of India’s Muslim population.”

Masood Akhtar, an opposition Congress Party legislator, said: “The BJP wants to create division between Hindus and Muslims so they can get votes in the election. It’s a direct attack on the Muslim population.

“The party has nothing to show for the past four years since taking power. Polarization of communities in the name of religion is the only weapon they have left,” he said.

Samajwadi Party legislator Iqbal Mahmood accused the BJP leadership of “creating an atmosphere of hatred.”

“How can you object to a prayer meeting on a Friday for half an hour?” he asked. “The government doesn’t want to see Muslims living in the country.”

However, the BJP blamed the opposition for “creating controversy.”

“We don’t discriminate against Muslims. There was a complaint from the public that the prayer congregation was disturbing them. They demanded Friday prayers be stopped and that is what is being done,” Rakesh Tripathi, BJP spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, said.

“If you are offering prayers in a public place just to demonstrate your strength, it’s wrong. You need permission.”

The ban would “help to avoid communal tensions between different communities,” he said.

Topics: India FRIDAY PRAYERS Indian Muslims New delhi Noida

Related

Special 0
World
Indian Muslims irked by top court ruling on mosques
0
World
Indian Muslims call for protection of waqf properties

Indonesians find shelter after tsunami

Updated 28 min 45 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
0

Indonesians find shelter after tsunami

  • The tsunami, which was up to 2.5 meters high in Carita, destroyed 443 homes
  • Across the Sunda Strait in Lampung Selatan district, 400 displaced families have been sheltering in a school building
Updated 28 min 45 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
0

JAKARTA: Juned, a 70-year-old resident of Indonesia’s tsunami-ravaged Carita Beach, has found shelter in a mosque on higher ground near his now-damaged coastal home.

He and about 50 other villagers have been sheltering in the mosque since the tsunami struck on Saturday night.

“A wave as high as the roof of my house suddenly came. We all ran to higher ground. We’re still afraid to return to our homes, and we don’t know when we can return,” said Juned. “We didn’t have time to bring anything as we fled.”

The villagers, who have been sleeping on prayer mats, occupy half the mosque, which is accessible by a damaged road. The other half is left for prayers.

Carita Beach is one of the popular resort areas that line the coast of Pandeglang district of Banten province. 

It was busy with vacationers spending the long weekend ahead of Christmas when the tsunami devastated the area.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster-mitigation agency, on Wednesday said 71 bodies were found in Carita, with 74 and 53 found at the nearby Panimbang and Tanjung Lesung beaches, respectively. 

The tsunami, which was up to 2.5 meters high in Carita, destroyed 443 homes and 69 hotels in Pandeglang.

The death toll from the volcano-triggered tsunami now stands at 430, with 1,495 injured, 159 missing and 21,991 displaced across five districts in Lampung and Banten provinces.

Across the Sunda Strait in Lampung Selatan district, 400 displaced families have been sheltering in a school building.

“We have enough food and medicine, but it’s very cold here and there’s no electricity so it gets dark at night,” Syahroni, a villager sheltering in the school, told news broadcaster TV One. “I hope I can get some help to rebuild my home and get back on my feet.”

The tsunami was triggered by a 64-hectare southwest flank of the Mount Anak Krakatau volcano collapsing into the sea following eruptions.

Black ash drifted 10 km west and southwest, falling on the cities of Cilegon and Serang in Banten, said the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. People are advised to stay indoors, and to wear masks or protective glasses when outside.

The tsunami caught people off guard as there was no early warning to allow those in coastal areas to evacuate. The tsunami, which witnesses said reached 4 meters high, swept inland as far as 500 meters, Sutopo said, adding that “the eastern part of Indonesia is especially prone to tsunamis.” 

Despite this, the country’s early-warning system — which was installed along the Indian Ocean after the 2004 tsunami that hit Aceh province — has stopped working, with its buoys missing, vandalized or broken due to lack of maintenance, he said.

Topics: Indonesia tsunami Jakarta

Related

Update 0 photos
World
Indonesia issues “extreme weather” warning for tsunami-hit coast near Krakatau
Special 0 photos
World
Losses mounting days after Indonesia tsunami

Latest updates

Ban on public Friday prayers angers India’s Muslims
0
Saudi Aramco creates fuel retail subsidiary
DiplomaticQuarter: Indonesian theater cynosure of all eyes at Janadriyah
0
Saudi Arabia's KSRelief continues its noble mission in Yemen, Syria
0
Indonesians find shelter after tsunami
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.