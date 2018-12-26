The Indian airline Jet Airways on Monday commenced its nine-day festive offer, for guests planning their travel beginning 2019. With year-end festive season witnessing a strong demand for air travel, the airline is offering discounts of up to 30 percent to enable guests to enjoy substantial savings.
The fare sale will be available across all booking channels of the airline till Jan. 1, 2019 and will be valid for single and return international travel commencing from Jan. 7, 2019 onwards. Similarly, for guests traveling on Jet Airways’ domestic network, travel validity commences from Jan. 1 and 8, 2019 onwards for premiere and economy, respectively. Guests from POS can choose to travel to India and beyond to Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka, Katmandu, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Jet Airways will be offering the discounted fares on the prevailing lowest base fare. With the sale applicable for travel in premiere and economy, guests will be able to realize attractive savings on popular sectors across the airline’s domestic and international destinations.
Shakir Kantawala, vice president — Gulf, Middle East and Africa, Jet Airways, said: “Jet Airways uses every opportunity to create memorable experiences for its guests. The fare sale is our way of thanking our guests for their patronage and giving us opportunities to create special moments for them. With this offer, guests can make considerable savings when planning their trips to explore and create everlasting memories at exotic destinations. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our guests across the Gulf.”
Earlier this month, Jet Airways signed a codeshare agreement with Saudi Arabia’s budget airline Flynas, which will improve the connectivity between major Indian and Saudi Arabian cities.
Under the agreement, travelers will be able to use either airline for their trips between the two countries and on some domestic connections.
Jet Airways announces 9-day festive offer
