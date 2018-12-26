You are here

Jet Airways announces 9-day festive offer

The Indian airline Jet Airways on Monday commenced its nine-day festive offer, for guests planning their travel beginning 2019. With year-end festive season witnessing a strong demand for air travel, the airline is offering discounts of up to 30 percent to enable guests to enjoy substantial savings.
The fare sale will be available across all booking channels of the airline till Jan. 1, 2019 and will be valid for single and return international travel commencing from Jan. 7, 2019 onwards. Similarly, for guests traveling on Jet Airways’ domestic network, travel validity commences from Jan. 1 and 8, 2019 onwards for premiere and economy, respectively. Guests from POS can choose to travel to India and beyond to Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka, Katmandu, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Jet Airways will be offering the discounted fares on the prevailing lowest base fare. With the sale applicable for travel in premiere and economy, guests will be able to realize attractive savings on popular sectors across the airline’s domestic and international destinations.
Shakir Kantawala, vice president — Gulf, Middle East and Africa, Jet Airways, said: “Jet Airways uses every opportunity to create memorable experiences for its guests. The fare sale is our way of thanking our guests for their patronage and giving us opportunities to create special moments for them. With this offer, guests can make considerable savings when planning their trips to explore and create everlasting memories at exotic destinations. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our guests across the Gulf.” 
Earlier this month, Jet Airways signed a codeshare agreement with Saudi Arabia’s budget airline Flynas, which will improve the connectivity between major Indian and Saudi Arabian cities.
Under the agreement, travelers will be able to use either airline for their trips between the two countries and on some domestic connections.

Huawei Rotating Chairman Ken Hu recently held a press conference with leading global media at the company’s new campus in Dongguan. The journalists visited R&D labs showcasing materials and thermal management technologies developed for 5G equipment, as well as an independent cybersecurity lab.

Hu delivered strong messages of confidence in Huawei’s business growth and prospects, citing the trust of hundreds of network operators, nearly half of the world’s Fortune 500 companies, and hundreds of millions of consumers. Huawei’s 2018 revenue, he said, was expected to exceed $100 billion. 

He also addressed recent allegations against Huawei, stating that it is best to let facts speak for themselves, while emphasizing that the company’s security record was clean. Hu noted that there have been no serious cybersecurity incidents in 30 years.

On 5G, Hu mentioned that Huawei has secured 25 commercial contracts, ranking No. 1 among all ICT equipment providers, having already shipped more than 10,000 base stations to markets around the world. Almost all network customers have indicated they want Huawei and will remain so for at least the next 12 to 18 months, for faster and more cost-effective upgrades to 5G. Some security concerns based on the technology for 5G were very legitimate, noted Hu, but able to be clarified or mitigated through collaboration with operators and governments. 

“Rare cases” have arisen where some countries are using 5G issues as an excuse for groundless speculation based on “ideological or geopolitical considerations.” Security concerns disingenuously raised as excuses to block market competition would slow adoption of new technology, increase costs for network deployment, and raise prices for consumers.

Hu emphasized that security is Huawei’s highest priority. He said Huawei has subjected itself to the strictest reviews and screening by regulators and customers, while expressing understanding of legitimate concerns that some stakeholders might have. However, no evidence indicates that Huawei equipment poses a security threat. Regarding concerns over Chinese law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China had formally clarified that no law requires companies to install mandatory backdoors. Huawei remains open to concerns about its openness, transparency, and independence as well as dialogue. Any proof or evidence could be shared with telecom operators, if not to Huawei or the public at large. 

“We will continue to increase our investment on security and security-related technologies. In our most recent board meeting, we decided on a companywide transformation program to improve our software engineering capabilities. The company will invest an initial special budget of $2 billion in the next five years to comprehensively improve our software engineering capabilities so our products will be better prepared for the future world,” Hu added.

