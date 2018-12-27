You are here

  • Home
  • Dale Steyn breaks South Africa bowling record in routing of Pakistan on day one
﻿

Dale Steyn breaks South Africa bowling record in routing of Pakistan on day one

South Africa's Dale Steyn is congratulated by team mates after bowling out Fakhar Zaman. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dale Steyn breaks South Africa bowling record in routing of Pakistan on day one

  • Steyn picked up his 422nd wicket, going past Shaun Pollock’s record
  • Pollock, who was commentating on television, was one of the first to congratulate Steyn
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

CENTURION, South Africa: Dale Steyn became South Africa’s leading test wicket-taker while fellow paceman Duanne Olivier took 6-37 as Pakistan was bowled out for 181 on the opening day of the three-match series on Wednesday.
Steyn picked up his 422nd wicket, going past Shaun Pollock’s record, but it was Olivier who broke the back of Pakistan’s batting with career-best figures.
Olivier was only in South Africa’s team after Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi were ruled out by injury.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed opted to bat after winning the toss and only Babar Azam provided any resistance with 71. He shared a 67-run partnership with Hasan Ali for the ninth wicket to save his team from a complete capitulation.
South Africa barely needed Keshav Maharaj, using the spinner for just three overs as the three pacemen did the damage, reinforcing the pre-series predictions that Pakistan’s biggest challenge would be standing up to the home team’s fast bowlers.
Top-ranked test bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed 3-59, including the first strike in the second over when Imam-ul-Haq was lbw for a duck.
Steyn then removed the other opener, Fakhar Zaman, when he was caught by Dean Elgar in the slips.
Rabada, South Africa’s new fast-bowling star, lifted the paceman up on to his shoulders. The standing ovation in the crowd at SuperSport Park, where Steyn began his career, continued well past the on-field celebrations and was still going when he prepared to bowl his next delivery.
“I won’t lie, when I was standing there at the top of my mark and everyone was standing up, I almost had a tear, I had a lump in my throat,” Steyn said. “Very pleased. Very happy.”
Pollock, who was commentating on television, was one of the first to congratulate him as he came off the field for the lunch break and presented Steyn with a bottle of champagne.
“On all different wickets around the world he’s been absolutely superb,” Pollock said, “and what those figures don’t tell is he’s a fantastic guy as well.”
The 35-year-old Steyn’s record was a long time coming, after he sustained a career-threatening shoulder injury in 2016. He has played just four tests in the last two years.
Steyn is up to 11th on the all-time list of test wicket-takers, nine behind Richard Hadlee. In an indicator of his quality, his 422 wickets have come in 89 games. One of South Africa’s greats, Pollock’s 421 came in 108 tests.
Despite skittling the tourists out for 181, the home side were also rocking after day one — reaching stumps on 127-5 having falled to 43-4 in the 15th over.

Topics: Dale Steyn South Africa Cricket Test cricket Pakistan South Africa cricket Pakistan cricket

Related

0
Sport
Steyn comeback overshadowed by injury
0
Sport
Steyn sets up South African series win

Liverpool go 6 points clear in Premier League after Manchester City slip up again

Updated 22 min 22 sec ago
AP
0

Liverpool go 6 points clear in Premier League after Manchester City slip up again

Updated 22 min 22 sec ago
AP
0

LIVERPOOL: Rafael Benitez has little doubt Liverpool are ready to end a 28-year wait to win the English title.
While Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp refused to get carried away after his team surged six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday, Benitez was certain his former club had the quality to stay in first place for the rest of the season.
“They showed they are good enough to win the title,” Benitez said after watching his Newcastle side being dismantled at Anfield. “They have a very good team but a very good squad. When you want to win a league title you need to be consistent and they can do it.”
Defending champions Manchester City, who started the day in second position, suffered their second surprise loss in four days when they were beaten at Leicester 2-1.
Tottenham followed up a 6-2 romp at Everton on Sunday with another big win as a 5-0 thrashing of Bournemouth took the London club one point ahead of Manchester City in the standings after 19 rounds, the midway point of the season.
Paul Pogba grabbed two goals to help interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrate his first home match in charge of sixth-placed Manchester United with a 3-1 victory against bottom club Huddersfield.
Arsenal moved up from fifth to fourth after drawing at Brighton 1-1.
Fulham climbed off the foot of the standings by drawing with Wolverhampton 1-1, while a double from Lucas Digne led Everton to win at Burnley 5-1. Crystal Palace, which beat Manchester City on Saturday, drew with Cardiff 0-0.
Newcastle last won in the league at Liverpool in 1994, and their latest chance was damaged as early as the 11th minute thanks to a striker’s finish from defender Dejan Lovren.
Three minutes after the break, Paul Dummett hauled down Mohamed Salah in the box and Liverpool’s top scorer bagged his sixth goal in five matches by converting the penalty.
Xherdan Shaqiri made it 3-0 with 11 minutes to go, then substitute Fabinho bundled home a corner as the home team kept its 12th clean sheet of the campaign, the same number they achieved when last winning the title in 1990.
Klopp, however, played down the significance of Liverpool’s six-point lead.
“That means nothing,” he said. “I had no idea how any other teams were playing. Afterwards I got the results and I can say it didn’t do a lot for me. It is just information. It’s good we have six more points, but that is pretty much all.”
Manchester City recalled Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne after Saturday’s shock defeat at home to Crystal Palace but it had little effect as Pep Guardiola’s men lost again at Leicester.
Bernardo Silva gave the visitors a 14th-minute lead before Leicester, who caused an upset of its own at the weekend by winning at Chelsea 1-0, rallied with goals from Marc Albrighton and Roberto Pereira.
To add to City’s troubles, defender Fabian Delph was sent off for a bad tackle near the end.
“The reality is we have lost three in four,” Guardiola said. “We have made an incredible amount of points at this stage and if we can get the same, or more, in the second half of the season then we are fighting to win the championship. But at the moment, the reality is two teams are better than us.”
Two goals by Son Heung-min and one apiece from Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, and Harry Kane helped Tottenham outclass Bournemouth 5-0 and record an eighth win in nine league games.
Just like Klopp, however, Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino refused to get overly excited: “It doesn’t mean too much to us to be second or third, or first, I think the most important thing is where you finish in May.”

Topics: football soccer Liverpool Premier league Manchester city Tottenham Hotspur

Related

0
Sport
Jurgen Klopp taking nothing for granted despite Liverpool topping Premier League table
0
Sport
Liverpool can match the ‘Invincibles’ of Arsenal, says Dejan Lovren

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist attacks in Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq
0
Dale Steyn breaks South Africa bowling record in routing of Pakistan on day one
0
Muslim World League chief receives Japanese scholars in Riyadh
0
Liverpool go 6 points clear in Premier League after Manchester City slip up again
0
Jet Airways announces 9-day festive offer
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.