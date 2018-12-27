You are here

  • Home
  • Lindsay Lohan’s stepmom accused of trying to commandeer bus
﻿

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmom accused of trying to commandeer bus

Lindsay Lohan. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 December 2018
AP
0

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmom accused of trying to commandeer bus

  • Major Lohan, who attended high school in Allentown, is married to Michael Lohan, the father of Lindsay Lohan
Updated 27 December 2018
AP
0

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania: Authorities say the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan tried to commandeer an occupied bus and attacked its driver on Christmas Day.
Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday they arrested 36-year-old Kate Major Lohan of Boca Raton, Florida, and charged her with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.
She made bail and was released Wednesday.
Major Lohan didn’t have a home phone listing, and a defense lawyer wasn’t listed on court documents.
The Morning Call of Allentown says court records allege she was angry that she missed her stop, and began assaulting the bus driver, pushing buttons and asking about the brakes before a passenger ejected her from the driver’s seat.
Major Lohan, who attended high school in Allentown, is married to Michael Lohan, the father of Lindsay Lohan.

Topics: Lindsay Lohan

Related

0
Lifestyle
Lindsay Lohan lands UAE magazine cover
0
Offbeat
Lindsay Lohan pokes fun at past legal troubles

Satellite images show collapse of Indonesian island volcano

Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

Satellite images show collapse of Indonesian island volcano

  • JASA’s post-eruption image shows concentric waves radiating from the island, which experts say is caused by ongoing eruptions
  • Anak Krakatau first rose above sea level in 1929, according to Indonesia’s volcanology agency, and has been increasing its land mass since then
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Radar data from satellites, converted into images, shows Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau island volcano is dramatically smaller following a weekend eruption that triggered a deadly tsunami.
Satellite photos aren’t available because of cloud cover but radar images from a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency satellite taken before and after the eruption show the volcano’s southwestern flank has disappeared.
Dave Petley, head of research and innovation at Sheffield University who analyzed similar images from a European Space Agency satellite, said they support the theory that a landslide, most of it undersea, caused the tsunami that killed at least 430 people on Saturday evening.
“The challenge now is to interpret what might be happening on the volcano, and what might happen next,” he wrote in a blog.
Indonesian authorities are warning people to stay away a kilometer (less than a mile) from the Sunda Strait coastline because of the risk of another tsunami.
JASA’s post-eruption image shows concentric waves radiating from the island, which experts say is caused by ongoing eruptions.
Anak Krakatau, which means child of Krakatau, is the offspring of the infamous Krakatau volcano that affected global climate with a massive eruption in 1883.
Anak Krakatau first rose above sea level in 1929, according to Indonesia’s volcanology agency, and has been increasing its land mass since then.

Topics: Indonesia Indonesia Earthquake

Related

Update 0 photos
World
Indonesia hikes danger level for deadly tsunami volcano
Special 0
World
Indonesians find shelter after tsunami

Latest updates

Satellite images show collapse of Indonesian island volcano
0
Mastermind of Chinese Consulate attack killed in Afghanistan
0
US Commerce Dept won’t publish economic data during shutdown
0
The Indian market where rat earns top price
0
Japan hangs two for murder, bringing 2018 executions to 15
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.