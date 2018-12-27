You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia hikes danger level for deadly tsunami volcano
﻿

Indonesia hikes danger level for deadly tsunami volcano

1 / 4
This aerial shot taken on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 shows Mount Anak Krakatau as it erupts on Java Strait, Indonesia. (AP)
2 / 4
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman of Indonesia's Mitigation and Disaster Agency (BNPB), holds a news conference to brief on the latest situation after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait, at the BNPB headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. (REUTERS)
3 / 4
This photo taken on December 26, 2018 shows the Anak Krakatoa volcano erupting, as seen from a ship on the Sunda Straits. (AFP)
4 / 4
Locals look at a collapsed bridge in Lebak, Banten, Indonesia, December 26, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

Indonesia hikes danger level for deadly tsunami volcano

  • “All flights are rerouted due to Krakatau volcano ash on red alert,” the government air-traffic control agency AirNav said in a release
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
0

CARITA, Indonesia: Indonesia on Thursday raised the danger alert level for a volcano that sparked a killer tsunami at the weekend, after previously warning that fresh activity at the crater threatened to trigger another deadly wave.
Authorities also widened a no-go zone around Anak Krakatoa to five kilometers (three miles) — up from a previous two kilometers — and warned shell-shocked residents to stay away from the coast, after more than 400 were killed by Saturday night’s killer wave.
Plumes of ash burst into the sky as pyroclastic flows — hot gas and other volcanic material — flowed down the crater, raising the risk of rough seas for boats in the vicinity.
Authorities raised the crater’s status to high alert, the second-highest danger warning, while aviation officials ordered flights to be redirected away from the area.
“We’ve raised the status of (the volcano) since this morning because there’s been a change in the eruption pattern,” Kus Hendratno, a senior official at the Krakatoa observatory, told AFP Thursday.
The new flows posed no immediate danger to area towns as the volcano sits in the middle of the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra islands.
But the status change sparked new fears with many local residents already scared and refusing to return to their communities over fears of another tsunami.
“This worries me,” said Ugi Sugiarti, a cook at the Augusta Hotel in hard-hit Carita. “I’ve already left.”
Sukma, a security guard at the shattered Mutiara Carita Cottages, added: “Just please pray for us and that everything will be okay.”
A section of the crater — which emerged at the site of the Krakatoa volcano, whose massive 1883 eruption killed at least 36,000 people — collapsed after an eruption and slid into the ocean, triggering Saturday night’s killer wave.
At least 430 people were killed, with 1,495 people injured and another 159 were missing.
Nearly 22,000 people have been evacuated and are living in shelters.
Indonesia, a vast Southeast Asian archipelago, is one of the most disaster-hit nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

Topics: Indonesia Jakarta Anak Krakatau volcano

Related

Special 0
World
Indonesians find shelter after tsunami
Update 0 photos
World
Indonesia issues “extreme weather” warning for tsunami-hit coast near Krakatau

Mastermind of Chinese Consulate attack killed in Afghanistan

Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
0

Mastermind of Chinese Consulate attack killed in Afghanistan

Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
0
QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistani officials and a spokesman for a separatist group say a separatist leader authorities blamed for masterminding last month’s attack on China’s consulate in the southern city of Karachi has been killed in Afghanistan.
Baluch Liberation Army spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement Wednesday that their top leader Aslam Baloch and five of his associates were “martyred” in a blast. He did not say where the men were killed.
But an Afghan official says six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a house Tuesday in the southern city of Kandahar.
The separatists’ killing comes weeks after three gunmen attacked the Chinese consulate in Karachi, triggering a shootout that left the assailants, two police officers and two civilians dead.
Pakistan accuses Kabul of sheltering Baluch separatists.

Latest updates

Nigerian couples cautiously turn to surrogacy to ease fertility woes
0
India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkart
0
Mastermind of Chinese Consulate attack killed in Afghanistan
0
US Commerce Dept won’t publish economic data during shutdown
0
The Indian market where rat earns top price
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.