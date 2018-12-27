Looking good: The top fashion trends of 2018

DUBAI: Here are some of the top fashion trends of 2018.



OFF-THE-SHOULDER

This ever-popular sultry look stayed strong in 2018 — although some, including Linda Fargo, fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman, suggested it’s run its course: “Unless it’s a fresh take on it, like one shoulder, or peekaboo, I’m sending those off the shoulder boho looks to the back of the closet, or at the very least, wearing them pulled up,” she told Elle. Still, plenty of celebs and designers didn’t agree with her, and bare-shoulder style remained prominent on and off the catwalk, with Chrissy Teigen and Olivia Culpo notable advocates.

Muslim model Shanina Shaik wears an off-the-shoulder black dress at the CR Fashion Book Celebrating launch of CR Girls 2018 in New York.(AFP)

DAD SNEAKERS

The antithesis of glamor, really, but those chunky, clunky sneakers that, five years ago, would only have been found stinking up the back of a middle-aged man’s closet were all the rage among street-style fashionistas this year. Celebs and fashion brands — most prominently Balenciaga, Vetements, and Veja — embraced the trend whole-heartedly, presumably because they figured these foot beasts looked good (and offered serious comfort) rather than because of any athletic urges. MatchesFashion’s head of womenswear, Cassie Smart, told Glamour magazine that customer response to Vetements collaboration with Reebok’s Sock Pump had been “feverish.”

Model Jordan Daniels sports blue Balenciaga sneakers at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 29, 2018. (Getty Images)

BIKE SHORTS

When Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian get behind a fashion trend, you know it’s going to be huge. And that’s what happened with bicycle shorts this year. Thanks in large part to that pair’s combined 144 million Instagram followers, bike shorts got a (we’d imagine) much-longed-for demographic upgrade from slightly out-of-shape, sweaty males trying in vain to slow the aging process to A-list celebrity status. In its “Year in Fashion” report, Lyst cited a 78 percent increase in bike short sales in 2018.

Fashion consultant Anna Rosa Vitiello pairs an Anna October jacket with Wardrobe NYC bike shorts during London Fashion Week on September 16.(Getty Images)

BUCKET HATS

This much-loved Nineties accessory — a staple of the baggy jeans and sport tops crowd back then — got a 21st-century reboot in 2018 as the vacation wear that no self-respecting follower of fashion would fail to stuff in their (logo-sporting) suitcase. They enjoyed huge exposure on the Spring 2018 catwalks — floral prints proving especially popular — and were ubiquitous on city streets this summer. And, as Marie Claire pointed out in its year-end roundup, if you did miss out on sporting one of these during your summer holidays, you can always pick up a fleece one for any winter trips you have planned.

A model walks the runway for kolle_kuntz as part of the 'The NRW Design Issue' show on July 22, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany.(Getty Images)

BELT BAGS

Also known as ‘fanny packs’ or ‘bum bags,’ depending which side of the Atlantic you’re on, this was another Nineties staple that enjoyed a mainstream, unizex, revival this year. Previously the chosen accessory of socks-and-sandals tourists with legs so unaccustomed to the sunshine that they could blind small children, the belt bag somehow, in 2018, became the marker of bleeding-edge trend makers including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Granted, they often eschewed the favored straight-around-the-waist method of wearing them to sling them across themselves like a crossbody bag, but still, we’re not sure anyone would’ve predicted the humble fanny pack would enjoy such a huge year.

Bella Hadid hits the streets of New York with her belt bag on April 22. (Gotham/GC Images)

FAKE FUR

2018 was the year that entire cities put plans in place to ban the sale of real animal fur in the near future, and major fashion houses including Gucci, Versace and more have already announced that they would stop using it in their clothing. As the industry moves toward a more ethical future, customers are also voting against animal cruelty with their wallets, and faux fur and vegan leather began trending seriously. eBay’s 2018 Shopping Report noted that faux-fur sales had increased by 105 percent in July and September this year.

Rihanna sports a fake-fur jacket at the Christian Dior Cruise 2018 Show and After Party in Malibu, California, on May 11.(Getty Images)

LARGE LOGOS

Sometimes, apparently, it’s not enough to know you’ve blown an average Joe’s weekly (or even monthly) salary on a ‘too-cute’ fashion item. You need everyone else to know it too. Hence this year’s craze for splashing luxury brands’ logos all over clothing and accessories. From Fendi shirts to Dior bags, not forgetting Google’s two most-searched brands, Versace and Louis Vuitton, 2018 was a year in which consumers wanted to shout their style choices loud. Really loud.

Model Joan Smalls goes full-Fendi with a crop-top and skirt set during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 23. (Getty Images)

PVC

Everyone’s favorite synthetic plastic polymer (unless you’re one of those weird polypropylene devotees) surged to the forefront of fashion this year, boosted initially by Chanel’s Spring 2018 collection of transparent shoes and bags. It might seem counterintuitive that brands are renouncing fur but embracing plastic, considering that material is such a button-pusher for environmentalists, but, as Marie Claire pointed out: “From clear outerwear to see-through boots and bags, the ubiquitous material took over every fashion girl’s wardrobe.”