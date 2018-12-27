Oman’s health ministry to replace expats in 19 job positions

DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Health announced plans to replace expats in 19 job positions, integrating more Omanis in its workforce, national daily Times of Oman reported.

Among the jobs included in the plan are mental health technician, nutritional technician, psychotherapy technician, medical physicist, echocardiography technician, cardiologist technician, heart catheter technician, sleep disorders technician, and sterilization technician.

The ministry specified several locations where the jobs will be available for Omanis, including Nizwa, Khoula, Ibri, Nahda, Musandam, and Royal Hospital.

Interested locals are given until January 10, 2019 to submit their applications to the ministry, whose 82 percent of recruits in the first half of 2018 were locals.

Oman previously stopped companies from hiring expats to jobs across 87 sectors, which include information systems, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, administration, human resources and insurance.

These steps taken by the government are part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in private companies, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been trying to increase the number of nationals in private sector employment.