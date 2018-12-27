You are here

Oman’s health ministry to replace expats in 19 job positions

  • Oman previously stopped companies from hiring expats to jobs across 87 sectors
  • These steps taken by the government are part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in its workforce
DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Health announced plans to replace expats in 19 job positions, integrating more Omanis in its workforce, national daily Times of Oman reported.
Among the jobs included in the plan are mental health technician, nutritional technician, psychotherapy technician, medical physicist, echocardiography technician, cardiologist technician, heart catheter technician, sleep disorders technician, and sterilization technician.
The ministry specified several locations where the jobs will be available for Omanis, including Nizwa, Khoula, Ibri, Nahda, Musandam, and Royal Hospital.
Interested locals are given until January 10, 2019 to submit their applications to the ministry, whose 82 percent of recruits in the first half of 2018 were locals.
Oman previously stopped companies from hiring expats to jobs across 87 sectors, which include information systems, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, administration, human resources and insurance.
These steps taken by the government are part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in private companies, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been trying to increase the number of nationals in private sector employment.

Huawei says expects 2018 revenue at $109 billion, up 21 percent

  • Smartphone shipments in 2018 are expected to surpass 200 million units
  • Huawei is the world’s largest telecom equipment maker and the second largest smartphone seller
HONG KONG: Huawei Technologies’ rotating chairman Guo Ping said in his new year’s address that the Chinese tech giant’s revenue in 2018 is expected to be $108.5 billion, up 21 percent year-on-year.
Guo said Huawei has secured 26 5G contracts. Smartphone shipments in 2018 are expected to surpass 200 million units.
Huawei is the world’s largest telecom equipment maker and the second largest smartphone seller. It has come under international pressure this year after the United States and its allies including Australia and New Zealand started barring its equipment on security concerns.
Huawei’s chief financial officer Sabrina Meng, who is also the daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested and released on bail in Canada earlier this month as the US alleged she defrauded banks with Iran-related transactions.

