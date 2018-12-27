You are here

France’s Vinci to buy majority stake in London’s Gatwick

Gatwick “operates the busiest single runway in the world.” (File/AFP)
  • Vinci said it would hold a 50.01-percent stake in Gatwick, which is Europe’s eight biggest airport
  • With the latest acquisition, Vinci Airports will control 46 airports in 12 countries with a total traffic of 228 million passengers a year
PARIS: France’s Vinci Airports on Thursday sealed a deal to acquire a majority share in London’s Gatwick airport, Britain’s second biggest, for 2.9 billion pounds (3.22 billion euros, $3.67 billion).
Vinci said it would hold a 50.01-percent stake in Gatwick, which is Europe’s eight biggest airport with a total passenger traffic of 45.7 million in 2018, by the first half of next year.
The other 49.99 percent will be held by Global Infrastructure Partners, the current owners.
Gatwick was forced to close its only runway repeatedly between last Wednesday and Friday due to reports of mystery drone sightings nearby, impacting nearly 140,000 passengers.
“The transaction represents a rare opportunity to acquire an airport of such size and quality and fits extremely well with Vinci Concessions’ long-term investment horizon,” a company statement said.
Gatwick “operates the busiest single runway in the world. In 2017, it hit a world record of 950 flights in a day. The airport constantly innovates in all areas of operations (for example passenger self-baggage drop, aircraft queing systems, parking products) and reaches very high level of operational efficiency,” the statement said.
“The whole Vinci Airports network will benefit from Gatwick Airport’s world-class management and operational excellence, which has allowed it to deliver strong and steady growth in a very constrained environment,” Nicolas Notebaert, Vinci Airports chief said.
With the latest acquisition, Vinci Airports will control 46 airports in 12 countries with a total traffic of 228 million passengers a year.
The French firm recently acquired airports in Brazil, Japan and Serbia.

Oman’s health ministry to replace expats in 19 job positions

Oman’s health ministry to replace expats in 19 job positions

  • Oman previously stopped companies from hiring expats to jobs across 87 sectors
  • These steps taken by the government are part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in its workforce
DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Health announced plans to replace expats in 19 job positions, integrating more Omanis in its workforce, national daily Times of Oman reported.
Among the jobs included in the plan are mental health technician, nutritional technician, psychotherapy technician, medical physicist, echocardiography technician, cardiologist technician, heart catheter technician, sleep disorders technician, and sterilization technician.
The ministry specified several locations where the jobs will be available for Omanis, including Nizwa, Khoula, Ibri, Nahda, Musandam, and Royal Hospital.
Interested locals are given until January 10, 2019 to submit their applications to the ministry, whose 82 percent of recruits in the first half of 2018 were locals.
Oman previously stopped companies from hiring expats to jobs across 87 sectors, which include information systems, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, administration, human resources and insurance.
These steps taken by the government are part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in private companies, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been trying to increase the number of nationals in private sector employment.

