Tesla sets up Shanghai financial leasing unit as China plans accelerate

File photo showing the logo of Tesla is seen in Taipei, Taiwan. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIJING- Tesla Inc. has registered a financial leasing company in China, a local business registration filing shows, in the latest sign the US electric car maker is attempting to speed up its push into China.
The California-based carmaker, led by billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk, has opened a wholly-owned financial leasing unit in Shanghai’s free trade zone with registered capital of $30 million, according to China’s National Enterprise Information Publicity System.
Its scope includes leasing and consultancy, the document said, which listed the firm’s legal representative as Zhu Xiaotong, Tesla’s boss in China.
Tesla declined to comment.
The company has opened a tender process to build its Shanghai Gigafactory and at least one contractor has started buying materials, Reuters reported earlier this month.
The $2 billion factory, Tesla’s first in China, marks a major bet by the US electric vehicle (EV) maker as it looks to bolster its presence in the world’s biggest auto market where it faces rising competition from a swathe of domestic EV makers and its earnings have been hit by increased tariffs on US imports.

Topics: Tesla China Shanghai

UK shoppers down for 3rd consecutive year on Boxing Day

Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

UK shoppers down for 3rd consecutive year on Boxing Day

  • Boxing Day, was down by an annual 3.1 percent, the third year in a row to show a decline
  • Many retailers had a tough 2018 when they were forced into heavy discounts to compete with online shopping
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: The number of shoppers in Britain visiting stores on the day after Christmas fell again this year, data showed on Thursday, underscoring how what was once a key date for retailers has been supplanted by Black Friday sales.
Footfall on Dec. 26, known in Britain as Boxing Day, was down by an annual 3.1 percent, the third year in a row to show a decline, market research firm Springboard said.
Compared with Black Friday, which fell on Nov. 29, footfall was down 10.7 percent, Springboard said as it updated preliminary figures first published on Wednesday.
Many retailers had a tough 2018 when they were forced into heavy discounts to compete with online shopping and to win over consumers whose earnings, when adjusted for inflation, are lower than they were a decade ago.
The retail sector is also facing uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union, higher labor costs and an increase in business property taxes.
Clothing chains Primark, Superdry and online retailer ASOS have warned of weak sales. Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley said it was “the worst November in living memory” for retailers.
Springboard said many people were visiting shops as they went out to eat and drink, a trend that was benefiting high streets and other venues more than out-of-town retail parks.
London’s Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street saw a 15 percent increase in footfall year-on-year in the first hours of shopping of Dec. 26, the New West End Company said, boosted by international tourists attracted by the fall in the value of the pound after the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Topics: UK London retail sales Boxing Day selfridges

