You are here

  • Home
  • Instagram “back to normal” after bug triggers temporary change to feed
﻿

Instagram “back to normal” after bug triggers temporary change to feed

File photo showing the Instagram application on a phone screen. (Reuters)
Updated 27 December 2018
Reuters
0

Instagram “back to normal” after bug triggers temporary change to feed

Updated 27 December 2018
Reuters
0

LONDON: Facebook Inc’s photo-sharing social network Instagram said on Thursday it has fixed a bug that led to a temporary change in the appearance of its feed for a large number of users.
The bug led to a small test being distributed widely, the company said. As part of the test, some users had to tap and swipe their feed horizontally to view new posts, similar to its Stories feature.
The momentary change sparked a widespread outrage among users on Twitter, with several comparing it to Snapchat’s unpopular redesign.
“The Instagram update is so trash it’s worse than the Snapchat update,” @samfloresxo tweeted.

The redesigned Snapchat app has struggled to attract more users since its roll-out last year and newer versions have been criticized for being too confusing.
In response to a tweet, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri apologized for the confusion and said, “that was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident.”
“We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal,” Instagram said in an emailed statement.

 

Topics: Instagram update

Related

0
Media
Instagram back up after worldwide outage
0
Offbeat
Police visit ‘Saturday Night Live’ star after Instagram post

Times Square New Year’s Eve ball gets some new sparkle

Updated 27 December 2018
AP
0

Times Square New Year’s Eve ball gets some new sparkle

Updated 27 December 2018
AP
0

NEW YORK: Preparations for New Year’s Eve in Times Square are taking shape, and some of those shapes are 192 new crystal triangles on the famous ball.
The new Waterford crystal triangles will join about 2,500 others Thursday on the big, sparkling sphere. Some new crystals are swapped in every year .
This year’s additions feature rosette cuts designed to make them appear to flow harmoniously into each other. That’s in keeping with this year’s “gift of harmony” theme.
The ball measures 12 feet (3.5 meters) in diameter and weighs almost 12,000 pounds (almost 5,450 kg). It’s positioned atop One Times Square.

Topics: new years eve New York Times Square New York

Related

0
Offbeat
Mariah Carey back to Times Square New Year celebrations after debacle
0
World
Paris New Year’s Eve bash is on despite ‘yellow vest’ protests

Latest updates

Israeli official confirms Syria airstrikes as Russia objects
0
INTERVIEW: The unity of our union is much stronger than perceived, says EU’s Federica Mogherini
0
Iraqis demand US troop pullout
0
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula will be unveiled to the world ‘once work is complete’
0
Ivory Coast praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to serve pilgrims
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.