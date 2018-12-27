You are here

Times Square New Year’s Eve ball gets some new sparkle

Workers get ready to install Waterford Crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball on the roof of One Times Square in New York. (Reuters)
Tom Brennan, Master Artisan of Waterford Crystal, holds a Waterford Crystal triangle from the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball on the roof of One Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., (Reuters)
NEW YORK: Preparations for New Year’s Eve in Times Square are taking shape, and some of those shapes are 192 new crystal triangles on the famous ball.
The new Waterford crystal triangles will join about 2,500 others Thursday on the big, sparkling sphere. Some new crystals are swapped in every year .
This year’s additions feature rosette cuts designed to make them appear to flow harmoniously into each other. That’s in keeping with this year’s “gift of harmony” theme.
The ball measures 12 feet (3.5 meters) in diameter and weighs almost 12,000 pounds (almost 5,450 kg). It’s positioned atop One Times Square.

Instagram “back to normal” after bug triggers temporary change to feed

LONDON: Facebook Inc’s photo-sharing social network Instagram said on Thursday it has fixed a bug that led to a temporary change in the appearance of its feed for a large number of users.
The bug led to a small test being distributed widely, the company said. As part of the test, some users had to tap and swipe their feed horizontally to view new posts, similar to its Stories feature.
The momentary change sparked a widespread outrage among users on Twitter, with several comparing it to Snapchat’s unpopular redesign.
“The Instagram update is so trash it’s worse than the Snapchat update,” @samfloresxo tweeted.

The redesigned Snapchat app has struggled to attract more users since its roll-out last year and newer versions have been criticized for being too confusing.
In response to a tweet, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri apologized for the confusion and said, “that was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident.”
“We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal,” Instagram said in an emailed statement.

 

