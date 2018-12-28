JEDDAH: The latest dessert store to arrive on Jeddah’s streets offers residents a variety of imported exotic chocolates from around the globe.
Choco-late balls at Sweets and More can be covered in dried rose petals or filled with pistachio cream. Some caramel versions are shaped like shots flavored with roses.
Apart from the spring-like desserts, they have recently introduced the Spanish “San Sebastian” cheesecake, which also comes in many flavors and variations. In addition to their aesthetically pleasing desserts, they also import rare types of chocolate, including a protein version for the health-conscious, bottled iced coffee and British biscuits. While the shop is small and seems nothing out of the ordinary, inside it resides many a delight.
Where We Are Going Today: Sweets and More
