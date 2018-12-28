You are here

  Where We Are Going Today: Sweets and More
Where We Are Going Today: Sweets and More

JEDDAH: The latest dessert store to arrive on Jeddah’s streets offers residents a variety of imported exotic chocolates from around the globe.
Choco-late balls at Sweets and More can be covered in dried rose petals or filled with pistachio cream. Some caramel versions are shaped like shots flavored with roses.
Apart from the spring-like desserts, they have recently introduced the Spanish “San Sebastian” cheesecake, which also comes in many flavors and variations. In addition to their aesthetically pleasing desserts, they also import rare types of chocolate, including a protein version for the health-conscious, bottled iced coffee and British biscuits. While the shop is small and seems nothing out of the ordinary, inside it resides many a delight.

Of the many celebrated places to eat in Jeddah these days, Angelina is one of the more luxurious. A traditional French cafe with an enchanting sea view, it is located right on the city’s captivating waterfront. The Parisian ambience is a delight. The interior, designed by French architect Edouard-Jean Niermans, combines elegance, charm and refinement.
The menu is heavy on desserts, from the Mont Blanc mountain of chestnut butter and whipped cream, to the cafe’s famous hot chocolate.
Set against the backdrop of popular French songs are displays of cakes, chocolate and biscuits.
Angelina is one of the most famous names among French patisseries.
The original, on Rue de Rivoli in Paris, was opened in 1903 by Austrian confectioner Antoine Rumpelmayer, and became a favorite haunt of luminaries such as Marcel Proust and Coco Chanel. It was named after Rumpelmayer’s daughter-in-law after her death in 1914. The family sold the cafe in 1963, and it has since opened branches all over the world. Angelina is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

