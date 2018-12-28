Where We Are Going Today: Sweets and More

Where We Are Going Today: Angelina Cafe in Jeddah

Of the many celebrated places to eat in Jeddah these days, Angelina is one of the more luxurious. A traditional French cafe with an enchanting sea view, it is located right on the city’s captivating waterfront. The Parisian ambience is a delight. The interior, designed by French architect Edouard-Jean Niermans, combines elegance, charm and refinement.

The menu is heavy on desserts, from the Mont Blanc mountain of chestnut butter and whipped cream, to the cafe’s famous hot chocolate.

Set against the backdrop of popular French songs are displays of cakes, chocolate and biscuits.

Angelina is one of the most famous names among French patisseries.

The original, on Rue de Rivoli in Paris, was opened in 1903 by Austrian confectioner Antoine Rumpelmayer, and became a favorite haunt of luminaries such as Marcel Proust and Coco Chanel. It was named after Rumpelmayer’s daughter-in-law after her death in 1914. The family sold the cafe in 1963, and it has since opened branches all over the world. Angelina is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.