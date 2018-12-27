You are here

TheFace: Esra Albuti, Saudi tax specialist

Esra Albuti. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Esra Albuti: A life in numbers They say sons usually follow in their father’s footsteps. That wasn’t the case in my family. Instead, it was me that followed in my father’s footsteps — I am currently the youngest director in Ernst and Young’s Riyadh office — and I couldn’t be prouder.
Growing up in a family of six children (I was the second-youngest), I always looked up to my father who is a Certified Public Accountant and gained both his masters and Ph.D. in accounting from the US.
I fell in love with numbers and accounting as a child. I grew up reading my father’s CPA books. My dream started to take shape and I was determined to achieve it. I graduated from high school with a high GPA and enrolled in the School of Business at King Saud University, majoring in accounting. Maybe I should have studied computer science, given that accountants are seen by many as simply “cashiers.” However, my family made me realize that it is better to be a happy cashier than to listen to others and regret it.
I was a focused A+ student and made it to the Dean’s list and graduated top of my class with honors. It was at university that I first heard about Ernst and Young, one of the top accounting and auditing firms in the world. I was determined to work there.
I did have slight concerns that I could be rejected, since I graduated from a public university, but I’ve never let the word ‘no’ deter me. I saw it as a challenge to get Ernst and Young to accept me, and I was determined to meet that challenge.
I was delighted to be the first female tax specialist accepted by the firm in Saudi Arabia. Although working in an all-male environment was initially challenging, the support of my family and the firm, combined with my work ethic, enabled me to gain the trust of my colleagues and of the company as a whole.
I feel proud that, through my career, I am giving back to my country and the next generation of females by encouraging and hiring Saudi female students to join this practice and by raising awareness of specializing in such a unique industry as taxes. I was honored to be the first female manager in Saudi Arabia in all of EY’s service lines.
I was also so proud to be nominated to become the first Saudi female partner specializing in tax for EY in Saudi Arabia. That’s been my dream since I joined the company. I am still ambitious and always looking for new challenges. I believe that there is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.
In my spare time, I enjoy to drawing and painting. I find it relieves stress. I have put many of my paintings up at home. I also enjoy traveling, particularly to London. I spent a year in EY’s London office, and I grew to love the city for what it really is.
I’m also a part-time instructor — I teach tax and zakat classes in universities. I love teaching the younger generation and helping them practice this unique subject. I’m happy and proud that I’m able to inspire my students to specialize in taxes and to join EY.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula will be unveiled to the world ‘once work is complete’

Al-Ula Province is a key site for culture and heritage in Saudi Arabia.( Photo/Supplied)
Updated 28 December 2018
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula will be unveiled to the world ‘once work is complete’

  • The Tantoura winter festival has helped create ample temporary employment opportunities and taught youth how to organize events, manage crowds and improve customer service to guests
Updated 28 December 2018
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

TANTORA, AL-ULA: Al-Ula, home to UNESCO World Heritage Site Madain Saleh, will be revealed to the world once tourism-related projects in the region are complete.
The announcement was made by Amr Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula (RCU), during the launch of a community advocacy program aimed at promoting awareness around heritage and environmental preservation. The “Hammayah” program (Arabic for protection) was launched on Thursday at the Tantora Cultural Festival.
The program is slated to create 2,500 employment opportunities in the region, all of whom will be groomed into gatekeepers to their city’s natural wonders.
The RCU was established last year by royal decree. Hammayah will hold workshops to teach locals how to help promote and protect the region’s archaeological sites.
“We are delighted to be launching one of the most significant community initiatives in Al-Ula,” said Abdul Aziz Al-Aqeel, RCU operations officer.
“We are encouraging our people to be custodians of their homelands. Al-Ula is a place of extraordinary history and heritage.”
Intra-Kingdom travelers have engraved many messages on the rocks and mountains of Al-Ula over hundreds of years, according to Madani.
“We are now hoping tourists will come in from abroad,” he said.
“We want to ensure a strategic plan is in place before investors begin launching their businesses in the region. There has been human activity in the area for thousands of years and every generation has left behind traces of their existence. In fact, the vast landscape is dotted with some of the most fascinating and significant archaeological remains in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Attractive destination
Tourism will account for 70 percent of Al-Ula’s economy. “The region will have a tourism college by 2019,” added Madani. In addition, organizers hope the mountainous region will make for an attractive destination for filmmakers. Spanning a five-year period, the RCU-sponsored scholarship program gives youth a chance to liaise with world-class institutions in the US, UK and France, among other top-notch destinations.
Students can acquire diplomas, BAs or MAs in tourism and hospitality, agriculture, archaeology, history and any other discipline that is relevant to sustainable development.
The RCU has launched a regional online competition aimed at making Al-Ula a more obvious tourist destination. Contestants are encouraged to describe how they view the rock formations by giving them creative names. Three winners were recently chosen in the first round of the competition.
The RCU has launched a photography program aimed at encouraging the sale of the region’s most captivating images. Officials recently purchased portraits taken by talented youth in support of the local economy.
Mobile phone coverage is said to be improving in the area pending the construction of permanent telecommunications infrastructure.
The RCU recently established a council for the region’s tribal leaders, which was announced by RCU Governor Badr Al-Saud.
The commission also plans on launching an initiative to support rock-climbing and other forms of adventure-related tourism in conjunction with the Saudi Climbing Federation (SCF).
Both the RCU and the SCF have begun building infrastructure for rock-climbing routes and two tracks were recently opened to the public. The region recently held its first ever dates festival. Tantora, a mud-and-brick structure in the area’s old city, has become the region’s landmark.
The Tantora winter festival has helped create ample temporary employment opportunities and taught youth how to organize events, manage crowds and improve customer service to guests. The RCU also aims to make the region disabled-friendly and establish a rehabilitation center of its own.

