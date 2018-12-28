Boy survives 40-minute burial after avalanche in French Alps

You are here

In this grab taken from validated UGC provided on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, a boy is airlifted after an avalanche, on the French Alps on Wednesday.(AP)
  • Rescue workers described the operation as “miraculous” because they said chances of survival are minuscule after 15 minutes under the snow
PARIS: A 12-year-old boy in the French Alps was found alive and uninjured after being buried under an avalanche for 40 minutes, an event his rescuers are calling a true “miracle.”
French police in the town of Bourg Saint-Maurice said the boy was skiing off piste at the La Plagne ski resort in a group of seven skiers Wednesday when he was swept away.
The boy started going down ahead of the others and was the only one caught when a large section of snow detached and roared down the mountain, police said. He was dragged at least 100 meters (110 yards) by the force of the avalanche.
Rescue workers flew in a helicopter to the avalanche scene, which was at 2,400 meters (7,875 feet) altitude. A sniffer dog found the boy, whose winter jacket was not equipped with an avalanche detector. Rescue workers described the operation as “miraculous” because they said chances of survival are minuscule after 15 minutes under the snow. Police said among the reasons the boy survived is that his airways were not blocked by snow.
“We can call it a miracle. A day after Christmas, there was another gift in store,” Captain Patrice Ribes said. The boy was still sent to a local hospital for a checkup.

BEIJING: A Chinese kindergarten teacher was on Friday jailed for 18 months for abusing children with needles, a Beijing court said, sparking criticism online that the sentence was too short.
Liu Yanan, who was a teacher at the RYB Education New World kindergarten, pricked four children with needles in November 2017, the Beijing Chaoyang Court said. The scandal triggered national outrage.
An investigation into the kindergarten began when parents found needle marks on their toddlers who attended the high-end, bilingual Chinese-English school. There were also allegations that the children were made to take mysterious pills.
“The circumstances were vile. Her behavior has seriously damaged the physical and mental health of minors,” the court said in a statement, adding that the abuse did not result in any lasting injury.
Liu has also been banned from working with minors for five years after serving her sentence.
RYB Education, a New York-listed company which runs the chain of kindergartens, apologized for the incident and stressed on their official social media account the abuse was carried out by an individual.
However there was huge criticism of the sentence online, with many social media users angered that no officials have been punished.
Three Beijing education officials were under investigation for “lack of supervision” but the case has not progressed.
“The cost to commit a crime is too low! This is condoning crimes!” read one post on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, saying that Liu should have been given a lifetime ban from working in education.
The incident prompted the State Council, China’s top administrative body, to call for an “immediate” investigation into all kindergartens across the country.
RYB Education owns some 500 kindergartens and nearly 1,300 learning centers across China for children up to the age of six, according to its website.
The scandal was not the first to hit the company.
RYB suspended the head of a Beijing kindergarten in April 2017 after videos surfaced of teachers throwing a child on a bed and kicking another in the back.
In 2016, two teachers from a RYB kindergarten in northeast Jilin province were jailed for 34 months for jabbing children’s heads, mouths and buttocks with sewing needles.

