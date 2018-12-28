You are here

  • Home
  • Boston Marathon bomber’s lawyers want death sentence tossed
﻿

Boston Marathon bomber’s lawyers want death sentence tossed

Tsarnaev, now 25, is behind bars at the supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. (AP)
Updated 28 December 2018
AP
0

Boston Marathon bomber’s lawyers want death sentence tossed

  • Tsarnaev, now 25, is behind bars at the supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. His 26-year-old brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died in a gunbattle with police a few days after the bombing
Updated 28 December 2018
AP
0

BOSTON: Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s convictions or death sentence should be tossed because it was impossible for him to get a fair trial in the same city where the shrapnel-packed, pressure cooker bombs exploded, his lawyers told a federal appeals court on Thursday.
In a 500-page brief filed in the 1st US District Court of Appeals, Tsarnaev’s legal team outlined a host of other problems with his 2015 trial, during which the defense admitted from the outset that he and his older brother carried out the attack. His appellate lawyers are also pointing to issues with jurors, certain testimony from surviving victims and the defense’s inability to tell jurors about links between Tsarnaev’s brother and an unsolved triple killing in 2011.
His lawyers argue the trial court judge’s “first fundamental error” was denying the defense’s repeated requests to move the case out of a city that was “traumatized by the bombings, ordered to shelter in place during the manhunt, saturated by prejudicial publicity and united in the Boston Strong movement.”
“This case should not have been tried in Boston,” the attorneys wrote.
Tsarnaev was sentenced to death just over two years after he and his brother set off bombs near the Boston Marathon’s finish line on April 15, 2013, killing three people and wounding more than 260. He was convicted of all 30 charges against him, including conspiracy and use of weapon of mass destruction.
Tsarnaev admitted at his sentencing that he committed the attack— saying “If there’s any lingering doubt about that, let there be no more” — and apologized to victims and their loved ones. The defense had sought to portray Tsarnaev as an impressionable teenager who was lured by his brother into participating in the deadly plot.
Tsarnaev, now 25, is behind bars at the supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. His 26-year-old brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died in a gunbattle with police a few days after the bombing.
His lawyers pushed several times to move the trial, arguing the intense media scrutiny and number of people touched by the bombings in Boston would taint the jury pool. But US District Judge George O’Toole refused, saying he believed a fair and impartial jury in the city could be found.
A three judge panel of the 1st Circuit agreed, noting that other high-profile terrorism cases such as the 1993 World Trade Center bombing took place in the cities where the attacks occurred.
Among the dozens of other issues Tsarnaev’s lawyers are raising on appeal are two jurors they say should have been dismissed for lying to the court about their online comments and discussions about the case before the trial.
One juror said in Twitter posts that that she was “locked down” with her family and retweeted another post calling Tsarnaev a “piece of garbage,” but told the court she had not commented on the case or been asked to shelter in place, the attorneys say. On the day of Tsarnaev’s sentencing, the juror changed her Facebook profile picture to an image that said “BOSTON STRONG,” the attorneys say.
Tsarnaev’s lawyers are also challenging the judge’s refusal to allow the defense to tell the jury about evidence tying Tamerlan to the killings of three people in the Boston suburb of Waltham in 2011. The defense sought to use the killings to underscore their argument that Tamerlan was the mastermind and coerced his brother into participating in the attacks.
Prosecutors have said Tamerlan’s friend, Ibragim Todashev, implicated him in the killings of three men whose bodies were found sprinkled with marijuana, their throats cut. Todashev was shot to death by an FBI agent after authorities said he charged another investigator with a pole while being questioned about the Tsarnaevs.
“This evidence that Tamerlan was a cold-blooded killer who convinced a friend to join him in his crimes strongly supported the defense’s central argument in mitigation: 26-year-old Tamerlan, a former New England Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champion, was a violent man who planned and led the bombings, and Jahar, his 19-year-old younger brother, who had no history of violence, participated in it only under Tamerlan’s influence,” his lawyers wrote.
Tamerlan was never charged in the killings, which prosecutors have said remain under investigation.

Topics: Boston Marathon

Related

Sport
High security for Boston Marathon as bombing trial pauses
Sport
Boston Marathon bomber loses bid for new trial, told to pay $101m

Gunmen kill five villagers in central Nigeria: police

Updated 8 min 43 sec ago
AFP
0

Gunmen kill five villagers in central Nigeria: police

  • The area has seen repeated clashes in recent years
  • The violence is mostly the cause of ethnic and religious differences
Updated 8 min 43 sec ago
AFP
0

LAGOS: Gunmen have killed five villagers in central Nigeria's Plateau state, police said on Friday, but it was not immediately clear if the killings were linked to a long-running battle over grazing rights.
The incident happened late Wednesday in Rawuru village in the Barkin Ladi district of the state, an area beset with clashes between local farmers and nomadic Fulani herdsmen.
The victims were returning from a birthday party in the neighbouring Pugu village when they were attacked, state police spokesman Tyopeeve Terna said in a statement.
"On the 26/12/2018 at about 21:15 hours, some unknown gunmen attacked some people when they were returning from a birthday party from Pugu village. As a result of the attack, five people were killed and two were injured," Terna said.
He said police would hunt down the killers and bring them to justice.
Plateau is among the states in central Nigeria that have seen repeated clashes between farmers and herders in recent years, leaving thousands of people dead.
The violence which often takes on ethnic and religious differences, is mostly blamed on control of land and grazing rights.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 and is seeking a second term in February elections, is under pressure to end the conflict.

Topics: Nigeria Gun Violence

Related

0
World
California police officer killed, suspect in US illegally
0
Middle-East
Tunisians clash with police after journalist sets himself ablaze

Latest updates

Gunmen kill five villagers in central Nigeria: police
0
Russia will host Putin-Erdogan-Rouhani summit early 2019
0
China daycare teacher jailed over ‘needle’ scandal
0
Army looks for a few good robots, sparks industry battle
0
Boat carrying over 300 migrants rescued off Libya reaches Spain
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.