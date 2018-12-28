You are here

Bangladesh slows down mobile Internet speeds ahead of election

The Bangladesh election has been contentious, with often violent demonstrations held by supporters. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2018
Reuters
  • Local media said people using the Internet on their phones would not be able to stream or upload pictures or videos
  • Daily Star cited an email sent to mobile operators by the telecom authority
DHAKA: Bangladesh has ordered the shutdown of high-speed mobile Internet services ahead of this weekend’s national election, the Daily Star reported on Friday citing an email sent to mobile operators by the telecom authority.
The newspaper said people using the Internet on their phones would not be able to stream or upload pictures or videos after the order was issued late on Thursday by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
Reuters could not reach BTRC officials on Friday, a public holiday in Bangladesh, and there was no notification on the commission’s website. However, a Reuters reporter could still use 4G services on his phone on Friday morning.

May's Brexit deal can get through parliament - UK foreign minister

Updated 21 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

May's Brexit deal can get through parliament - UK foreign minister

  • The deal still has a chance to pass by the British Parliament
Updated 21 min 41 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal can be passed by the British parliament if the European Union provides clarification that the Northern Irish backstop will be temporary, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday.
May pulled a vote on her divorce deal earlier this month after admitting that it would be defeated, and lawmakers are set to discuss the agreement again next month with a vote in the week starting Jan. 14.
"We can get this through," Hunt told BBC radio.

