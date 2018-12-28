You are here

Watch that Tweet! China cracks whip on government social media image

Government bodies have been pushing into social media as a way to reach younger people. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2018
Reuters
Watch that Tweet! China cracks whip on government social media image

  • Government accounts “cannot express any personal emotions or opinions, and normally should only repost information from government websites or from sources recognized by government”
  • The move is an attempt to bolster government’s online presence to help reach tech-savvy young people
Updated 27 December 2018
AFP
BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China’s cabinet has warned government departments to clean up their social media image amid a drive to bolster the government’s online presence to help reach tech-savvy young people who get their information from smartphones.
The State Council issued the guidelines late on Thursday saying that authorities’ social media presence needed more regulation and vowed to clean up dormant “zombie” accounts and “shocking” comment from official channels.
“This has a negative impact on the image and the public trust in the government,” the cabinet said on its website.
Government bodies have been pushing into social media as a way to reach younger people, who get most information from platforms like Tencent’s messaging app WeChat, microblog platform Weibo or newer services such as news aggregator Toutiao.
The government is also trying to get a tighter grip on the dissemination of information to the public more broadly, and has been tightening regulations on financial news and reining in online bloggers and livestream artists.
The State Council said government accounts “cannot express any personal emotions or opinions, and normally should only repost information from government websites or from sources recognized by government.”
Authorities were also forbidden from fabricating social media data or paying for fake followers, it said.
In July, a verified Weibo account of the Yueyang municipal government in Hunan province called a netizen an “environment protection bitch” in a repost responding to concern about a waste incineration plant. It later issued an apology.
Certain official agencies have large followings online, including the Communist Party’s Youth League, which has 7.7 million followers on Weibo.
Over the last couple of years government agencies have been expanding beyond Weibo, with forays onto video sites like Bilibili and Bytedance’s Douyin, also known as TikTok.

0
Singaporean blogger fights back against PM libel suit

Updated 27 December 2018
AFP
Singaporean blogger fights back against PM libel suit

  • Leong, a regular critic of government policies, has now lodged a countersuit against Lee for alleged abuse of the court system
  • Singapore is regularly ranked among the world’s least corrupt countries and its leaders are sensitive to accusations of graft
Updated 27 December 2018
AFP
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean blogger is fighting back after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sued him for defamation for sharing an article on Facebook linking the leader to a corruption scandal.
Singapore has long been criticized for restricting free speech and other political rights, as well as slapping critics with financially ruinous libel suits.
Observers say the government is increasingly targeting online criticism — the case against blogger Leong Sze Hian comes the same month the editor of a news portal was charged with defamation.
The prime minister lodged the defamation suit against Leong earlier in December for posting on his Facebook page a link to an article alleging that Lee was the target of an investigation in neighboring Malaysia over the scandal at sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.
Lee said the article, originally published in a Malaysian news portal, was false and without basis and that Leong had reposted the link to smear his reputation.
But Leong, a regular critic of government policies, has now lodged a countersuit against Lee for alleged abuse of the court system.
“The predominant purpose of the claim is the use of the legal process to chill freedom of expression in Singapore,” said Leong in his suit, which was posted on Facebook Wednesday along with details of his defense.
He said all he had done was to make the article available on his Facebook page “without embellishment or comment” for less than three days.
Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak and his cronies are alleged to have stolen billions of dollars from 1MDB in an audacious fraud that spanned the globe.
The scandal led to Najib’s election defeat in May to a reformist coalition led by Mahathir Mohamad. Najib has since been arrested and charged but denies wrongdoing.
Earlier this month, Terry Xu, editor of Singapore news site The Online Citizen, was charged with defamation for publishing a letter that alleged corruption among the city-state’s leaders.
Singapore is regularly ranked among the world’s least corrupt countries and its leaders are sensitive to accusations of graft.
With Singapore’s media scene dominated by pro-government publications, criticism of the authorities is mostly expressed online.

0
