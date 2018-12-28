Army looks for a few good robots, sparks industry battle

You are here

A man demonstrates iRobot's new uPoint Multi-Robot Control system, during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2018
  • Robots won't be designed to fight
  • The army expects robots to become more common
MASSACHUSETTS: The Army is looking for a few good robots.
These robots won’t be designed to fight, but to help the men and women who do by defusing bombs and scouting enemy positions.
Though the robots aren’t expected to take up arms, the companies making them have waged a different kind of battle. At stake is a contract worth almost half a billion dollars for 3,000 backpack-sized robots. Competition for the work has spilled over into Congress and federal court.
Regardless of which companies prevail, the competition foreshadows a future in which robots become even more common. The Army’s immediate plans alone envision a new fleet of 5,000 ground robots of varying sizes and levels of autonomy. The Marines, Navy and Air Force are making similar investments.

Pakistani court summons ex-president in money launder case

0

  • The ex-president was summoned along with his sister and others in connection with the case
  • The suspects are all barred from leaving the country
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and several other suspects in connection with a money laundering case.
Friday’s development was the latest blow to Zardari, who along with 171 others was placed on no-fly list by the government a day earlier amid accusations of concealing assets from tax authorities or creating fake bank accounts.
Zardari and his sister are to appear in court on Monday.
The suspects barred from leaving the country include Zardari, who is a member of the National Assembly, his sister Faryal Talpur, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads the opposition Pakistan People’s Party and Murad Ali Shah, who is chief minister in southern Sindh province.
In a fiery speech at a rally in the Sindh province Friday, Zardari fired back, saying he will face all charges and prove his innocence.

Topics: Pakistan zardari Asif Ali Zardari

