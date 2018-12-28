Gunmen kill five villagers in central Nigeria: police

You are here

Nigeria has seen over thousands of deaths in recent years due to conflicts over land and herding (File/Shutterstock)
LAGOS: Gunmen have killed five villagers in central Nigeria's Plateau state, police said on Friday, but it was not immediately clear if the killings were linked to a long-running battle over grazing rights.
The incident happened late Wednesday in Rawuru village in the Barkin Ladi district of the state, an area beset with clashes between local farmers and nomadic Fulani herdsmen.
The victims were returning from a birthday party in the neighbouring Pugu village when they were attacked, state police spokesman Tyopeeve Terna said in a statement.
"On the 26/12/2018 at about 21:15 hours, some unknown gunmen attacked some people when they were returning from a birthday party from Pugu village. As a result of the attack, five people were killed and two were injured," Terna said.
He said police would hunt down the killers and bring them to justice.
Plateau is among the states in central Nigeria that have seen repeated clashes between farmers and herders in recent years, leaving thousands of people dead.
The violence which often takes on ethnic and religious differences, is mostly blamed on control of land and grazing rights.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 and is seeking a second term in February elections, is under pressure to end the conflict.

Pakistani court summons ex-president in money launder case

Updated 28 December 2018
AP
0

Pakistani court summons ex-president in money launder case

  • The ex-president was summoned along with his sister and others in connection with the case
  • The suspects are all barred from leaving the country
Updated 28 December 2018
AP
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and several other suspects in connection with a money laundering case.
Friday’s development was the latest blow to Zardari, who along with 171 others was placed on no-fly list by the government a day earlier amid accusations of concealing assets from tax authorities or creating fake bank accounts.
Zardari and his sister are to appear in court on Monday.
The suspects barred from leaving the country include Zardari, who is a member of the National Assembly, his sister Faryal Talpur, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads the opposition Pakistan People’s Party and Murad Ali Shah, who is chief minister in southern Sindh province.
In a fiery speech at a rally in the Sindh province Friday, Zardari fired back, saying he will face all charges and prove his innocence.

