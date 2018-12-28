You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey detains dozens over alleged Daesh links
﻿

Turkey detains dozens over alleged Daesh links

Turkish authorities on Friday detained dozens of suspects over alleged links to Daesh (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2018
AFP
0

Turkey detains dozens over alleged Daesh links

  • Turkish authorities have conducted similar raids in the past
  • Arrests come as Turkey vows to eliminate Daesh in Syria
Updated 28 December 2018
AFP
0

ANKARA: Turkish authorities on Friday detained dozens of suspects over alleged links to Daesh during morning raids in two provinces, state news agency Anadolu reported.
In Ankara, 52 people were taken into custody after the capital's chief prosecutor issued 64 arrest warrants as part of a probe into the extremist group.
Raids continued to find the 12 other suspects.
Police discovered weapons including guns and ammunition at the homes of the suspects in Ankara, Anadolu reported.
And in the northern province of Samsun, 10 Iraqis were detained over suspected Daesh ties, the agency said.
Turkish authorities have conducted similar raids in the capital this year.
Just a few days before national elections in June, 14 suspected Daesh members were detained accused of planning an attack on the polls.
Turkey was hit by a series of terror attacks in 2015 and 2016 attributed to Daesh and Kurdish militants. The last attack was in January 2017 when a gunman killed 39 people at an elite Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations.
The arrests come as Turkey has vowed to eliminate Daesh in Syria, threatening to launch an offensive soon against extremists and a Syrian Kurdish militia in the wake of the US announcement to withdraw all ground forces from the war-torn country.

Topics: Daesh Turkey

Vatican official urges Iraq’s Christians to forgive, rebuild

Updated 51 min 24 sec ago
AP
0

Vatican official urges Iraq’s Christians to forgive, rebuild

Updated 51 min 24 sec ago
AP
0

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican secretary of state urged Iraqi Christians who have endured years of extremist persecution to forgive, reconcile and rebuild their broken communities as he celebrated Mass Friday in Iraq’s largest Christian town.
Cardinal Pietro Parolin has spent the Christmas holidays in Iraq in a show of Pope Francis’ solidarity with the region’s Christian minorities, many of whom were forced to flee their homes during the years of extremist violence.
Parolin celebrated Mass in the Altahera Syro-Catholic Cathedral in Qaraqosh, which was overtaken by Daesh group in 2014. In his homily, Parolin praised those who had refused to renounce their faith and instead resisted and went into exile.
“In God’s saving plan, your sacrifices will not be without fruit, as fruitful as the witness of so many martyrs who, from the first centuries of Christianity, bathed this land with their blood and lived their faith heroically to the end,” he said.
He urged those families who are now returning not to dwell on revenge but to instead forgive those who wronged them, reconcile and rebuild. Many of the Christian communities of northern Iraq are some of the oldest of the faith, where dialects of Aramaic — the language of Jesus — are still spoken.
“May the pain and violence you have endured never turn into bitterness, and may the heavy yoke of hatred never fall on your shoulders,” Parolin told the Iraqi religious leaders and faithful in the cathedral. “Forgiveness is the basis of reconciliation.”
In the two years that Daesh held Qaraqosh, militants burned down its churches, destroyed its religious altars and statues, and forced residents to convert or flee. By the time Iraqi forces retook it in 2016, Qaraqosh was practically deserted. Hundreds of families have since returned, and the global Christian community has donated generously to rebuild the churches.
There aren’t reliable census figures to go by, but by all accounts Qaraqosh was once Iraq’s largest Christian town with a population of around 50,000 inhabitants.
But Iraq’s Christian numbers have been dwindling since the 2003 US invasion, after which Christians of northern Iraq endured attacks by fundamentalist extremist groups — foremost among them Al-Qaeda.

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraqi Christians celebrate Christmas one year after Daesh defeat
Special 0
Middle-East
Iraqis demand US troop pullout

Latest updates

Vatican official urges Iraq’s Christians to forgive, rebuild
0
Saudi Arabia ‘not in crisis’ over Khashoggi affair: new FM to AFP
0
Yemen govt to pay civil servants in militia-held Hodeidah
0
Sudan security forces fire tear gas, stun grenades at protesters near Khartoum
0
Angelina Jolie doesn’t rule out move into politics
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.