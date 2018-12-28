You are here

  • Home
  • May’s Brexit deal can get through parliament: UK FM
﻿

May’s Brexit deal can get through parliament: UK FM

May pulled a vote on her divorce deal earlier this month after admitting that it would be defeated. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2018
Reuters
0

May’s Brexit deal can get through parliament: UK FM

  • The deal still has a chance to pass by the British Parliament
  • Lawmakers are set to discuss the agreement again next month with a vote in the week starting Jan. 14
Updated 28 December 2018
Reuters
0

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal can be passed by the British parliament if the European Union provides clarification that the Northern Irish backstop will be temporary, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday.
May pulled a vote on her divorce deal earlier this month after admitting that it would be defeated, and lawmakers are set to discuss the agreement again next month with a vote in the week starting Jan. 14.
“We can get this through,” Hunt told BBC radio.

Topics: Brexit Theresa may UK

Related

0
Business & Economy
German industry views Brexit, Trump as biggest risks to economy
0
World
A renegotiated Brexit would go ahead under Labour government: Corbyn

Pakistani court summons ex-president in money launder case

Updated 28 December 2018
AP
0

Pakistani court summons ex-president in money launder case

  • The ex-president was summoned along with his sister and others in connection with the case
  • The suspects are all barred from leaving the country
Updated 28 December 2018
AP
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and several other suspects in connection with a money laundering case.
Friday’s development was the latest blow to Zardari, who along with 171 others was placed on no-fly list by the government a day earlier amid accusations of concealing assets from tax authorities or creating fake bank accounts.
Zardari and his sister are to appear in court on Monday.
The suspects barred from leaving the country include Zardari, who is a member of the National Assembly, his sister Faryal Talpur, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads the opposition Pakistan People’s Party and Murad Ali Shah, who is chief minister in southern Sindh province.
In a fiery speech at a rally in the Sindh province Friday, Zardari fired back, saying he will face all charges and prove his innocence.

Topics: Pakistan zardari Asif Ali Zardari

Latest updates

‘Focused’ Jurgen Klopp given favorites tag warning by City’s Pep Guardiola
0
Hashim Amla guides South Africa to 6-wicket win over Pakistan
0
Vatican official urges Iraq’s Christians to forgive, rebuild
0
Saudi Arabia ‘not in crisis’ over Khashoggi affair: new FM to AFP
0
Yemen govt to pay civil servants in militia-held Hodeidah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.