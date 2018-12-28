Final charge against Philippine ex-leader Arroyo dismissed

You are here

Despite the controversies, in 2010 Arroyo was elected as a congresswoman, representing her family’s home province north of Manila. (File/AFP)
  • There was not enough evidence to support accusations that then-president Arroyo had conspired with a local politician to rig the 2007 mid-term elections in favor of her senatorial allies.
  • Arroyo served as president from 2001 to 2010 but her term was tainted by allegations of massive corruption and vote-rigging
MANILA: The last of a series of criminal charges against former Philippine president Gloria Arroyo has been dismissed a court said, capping a remarkable comeback for the controversial former leader and Duterte ally.
The Manila court ruling, which was released on Friday, said there was not enough evidence to support accusations that then-president Arroyo had conspired with a local politician to rig the 2007 mid-term elections in favor of her senatorial allies.
“For failure of the prosecution to prove the guilt of accused Arroyo beyond reasonable doubt and moral certainty despite ample opportunity... the charge of “Electoral Sabotage” against accused Arroyo is hereby ordered dismissed,” the court ruling said.
Ferdinand Topacio, Arroyo’s lawyer, told ABS-CBN television the ruling was a “vindication.”
Arroyo, 71, served as president from 2001 to 2010 but her term was tainted by allegations of massive corruption and vote-rigging.
She was jailed on the charge of electoral sabotage in 2011 and in 2016 was hit with an additional charge that she stole 366 million pesos ($6.8 million) in state lottery funds meant for charity programs.
Benigno Aquino, a staunch critic of Arroyo, was elected president in 2010 and sought to make his predecessor a high-profile scalp of his anti-corruption campaign.
But in 2016, Arroyo was allowed to post bail on the vote-rigging charge and was released later that year after the Supreme Court dismissed the plunder charge against her.
Despite the controversies, in 2010 she was elected as a congresswoman, representing her family’s home province north of Manila. She still occupies that post, and was sworn in to the influential position of House Speaker in July.
Arroyo’s change of fortune came after her ally, fiery city mayor Rodrigo Duterte, was elected president in 2016.
She has been a supporter of Duterte, whose controversial campaign against illegal drugs has claimed thousands of lives and been widely condemned by human rights groups.

Pakistani court summons ex-president in money launder case

  • The ex-president was summoned along with his sister and others in connection with the case
  • The suspects are all barred from leaving the country
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister and several other suspects in connection with a money laundering case.
Friday’s development was the latest blow to Zardari, who along with 171 others was placed on no-fly list by the government a day earlier amid accusations of concealing assets from tax authorities or creating fake bank accounts.
Zardari and his sister are to appear in court on Monday.
The suspects barred from leaving the country include Zardari, who is a member of the National Assembly, his sister Faryal Talpur, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads the opposition Pakistan People’s Party and Murad Ali Shah, who is chief minister in southern Sindh province.
In a fiery speech at a rally in the Sindh province Friday, Zardari fired back, saying he will face all charges and prove his innocence.

